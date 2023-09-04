Chanute XC @ Garnett - Aug. 31, 2023 - Boys

The Chanute boys pose with their medals. Pictured, left to right: sophomore Tyler Rowden, sophomore Jaron Powers, sophomore Easton Colborn, senior Josepht Lazo-Barahona, freshman Tucker Applegate, sophomore Trenton Banks and freshman Mason Greve.

 Contributed photo

GARNETT — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the cross country season in typical fashion on Thursday, taking on the Jerry Howarter Invitational hosted by Anderson County High School. The boys finished runners-up as a squad and the team brought home eight medals.

“After a first few weeks of very hot weather and mostly morning practices, we got a beautiful day for our first meet,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “It is a tough course for our first meet, but I was really proud of how the whole team competed.”

Chanute XC @ Garnett - Aug. 31, 2023 - Macie Moore

Senior Macie Moore poses with her medal from the varsity girls 5K race.

