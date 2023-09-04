This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
The Chanute boys pose with their medals. Pictured, left to right: sophomore Tyler Rowden, sophomore Jaron Powers, sophomore Easton Colborn, senior Josepht Lazo-Barahona, freshman Tucker Applegate, sophomore Trenton Banks and freshman Mason Greve.
GARNETT — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the cross country season in typical fashion on Thursday, taking on the Jerry Howarter Invitational hosted by Anderson County High School. The boys finished runners-up as a squad and the team brought home eight medals.
“After a first few weeks of very hot weather and mostly morning practices, we got a beautiful day for our first meet,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “It is a tough course for our first meet, but I was really proud of how the whole team competed.”
Senior Macie Moore was the lone Chanute medalist in the varsity girls 5K, that medal coming in at a time of 23:22.
“I was really happy with how she competed, and she is starting this season running faster than she was at this point last year,” Rinehart said. “I look for her to have her best season yet.”
Sophomore Jaron Powers led the boys team with a 16th place finish. Senior Josept Lazobarahona (24th), sophomores Easton Colborn (25th) and Tyler Rowden (28th) and freshman Tucker Applegate (26th) all crossed the finish within a few paces of each other, almost all under the 20-minute mark.
“They came right out of the gate and showed that they are going to be a force this year,” Rinehart said. “It's pretty exciting to have our top five runners within 37 seconds of each other; That is a good sign of a strong team. They are only going to get better and I'm really excited to see what they accomplish this year.”
With a strong showing in the boys junior varsity race, freshman Mason Greve potentially earned himself a promotion to the varsity squad. His time of 20:54 would’ve been the better sixth-man time on Thursday.
“He ran a very smart race and a great time for his first race,” Rinehart said. “I definitely see him contributing on the varsity squad this season.”
Freshman Joshua Schoenhofer got the day started with a win in the two mile beginner race.
“It was his first ever cross country race, however, he ran like a veteran,” Rinehart said. “He ran right behind the leader for the first mile and a half, and then found another gear and pulled away by 26 seconds over the last 800 meters.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Fort Scott.
