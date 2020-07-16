ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute Softball ended the day Wednesday the same way it started: in a tie.
In Game 1 versus Labette County, Chanute’s summer softball team ended the game at 4-4, while in Game 2 versus Humboldt, the final score was 2-2.
The games were the final two contests of the season for Chanute in the Girls High School Summer League. The girls ended the season with a 3-1-2 record.
In Game 2, Grace Thompson mustered up a triple and two RBIs, while Marlee Miller had a double.
With Humboldt up 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Thompson tripled and scored Miller and Kadynce Axelson to tie the game.
“I was just thinking we’ve got to score these runs, we need to get on the board, and we need to do it now so that way we can play good defense and get more runs,” Thompson said after the game. “Usually my mindset going up to the plate is if it’s a strike, I’m going to hit it, and if the people are there and if it’s a strike, I’m going to hit it and it’s going to be a good hit. And if you have confidence in yourself, then stuff will happen.”
On the mound for Chanute was Kamri Naff, who logged six strikeouts in five innings of work in a game that ended because of the time limit.
Humboldt was able to get on the board on an error, which scored Kirstyn Murrow in the top of the first. The black-and-orange struck again in the top of the second when Laken Hunter hit a sacrifice fly and brought in Emily Ross to make the score 2-0 Humboldt.
Thompson then did her damage in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
Defensively, there were several exceptional plays in the game that ultimately decided the tie. But one defensive play rose above most in a crucial part of the game in the top of the third: right fielder Madison Cunningham backtracked a ball in fundamental fashion in right-center field, squeezing her glove to catch the baseball and preventing multiple runs from scoring.
Cunningham said she wasn’t satisfied until she made the play.
“Well, honestly, I can’t breathe until I catch the ball, because it’s a lot of pressure. It feels really good when you catch it because you likely saved a run,” said Cunningham, who also sacrifice bunted to move a runner into scoring position in a key spot of the ballgame.
Another play that could have won the game for Chanute happened in the bottom of the fourth: Miller stole third with two outs. But then Humboldt substituted starting pitcher Karley Wools with reliever Brooklyn Ellis. Wools struck out three and walked five. With the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-2 count, Ellis was able to end the inning with a strikeout.
Head coach Beth Jackett said her team did well offensively and defensively.
“Pretty solid defense, pitching and catching were really good tonight,” Jackett said. “Kamri Naff and Grace Thompson (catcher) were in a rhythm. And Grace was calling the game and did really good, knowing where to put the pitch, and the girls backed them up. We didn’t make the errors that we’ve had in the past. They played pretty good fundamental defense. I was very pleased about that one. These two teams are the toughest two teams in the league, so to go out with two tied ball games, I’m okay with that. Offensively, we left too many people on base. We just didn’t have those hits when we needed them to get more runs. We’ve got to score more than two runs a game … it just doesn’t give us enough cushion. We got to multiply situations when they’re given to us at the plate.”
Chanute did take advantage of some situations and was also able to tie with Labette County, the team Humboldt lost to on Wednesday.
Humboldt has won over Coffeyville, two Independence teams and a Merriam squad. After the Chanute tie, Humboldt ended Wednesday with a record of 10-3-1.
Humboldt summer softball head skipper Brad Piley, who has been the head coach for the Humboldt High School softball team for the last 17 years, analyzed his team’s overall performance.
“They battled. I had my young pitcher throw most of the game, and I brought my older pitcher in. I thought she pitched well; she hadn’t pitched a lot,” Piley said. “A lot of our big bats that normally hit the ball pretty well kind of struggled there at the end; they normally get hits, but they haven’t practiced at all. It’s just, we’ve been using this for practice. If we would have been practicing, I think we’ll have a lot more hits. And defense, we had some good defensive plays. So their pitcher threw the ball well. Other than that, it was a good game.”
