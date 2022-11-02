Chanute XC @ Home (SEK) 10.14.22 - Macie Moore

Chanute sophomore Macie Moore runs alone during the Southeast Kansas League meet at home on Friday, Oct. 14.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
Erie XC @ Wamego (State) 10.29.22 - Breanna Ross running

Erie senior Breanna Ross kicks up the speed during the KSHSAA Class 2A Cross Country State Championships in Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 29.

WAMEGO — The Wamego Country Club played host to the 4A-2A-1A KSHSAA Cross Country State Championships on Saturday. Nine athletes from Chanute and Erie made the trip for the five kilometer race, with just two runners landing in the top-20 to earn a medal and all-state honors.

“This course is brutal with its constant hills and curves,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said of the Wamego track. “Walking the course ahead of time, I was hard-pressed to find any length of it that was straight or flat. You've got to be pretty tough to do well at Wamego. On top of the difficulty of the course, you're also racing against the best runners in cross country, from all across the state.”

Erie XC @ Wamego (State) 10.29.22 - Breanna Ross medal

Erie senior Breanna Ross, bottom left, sits on the medal stand following the KSHSAA Class 2A Cross Country State Championships in Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Chanute XC @ Home (Regionals) 10.22.22 - CHS Boys Team

The Chanute boys cross country team huddles ahead of the KSHSAA Regional Cross Country Championships at home on Saturday, Oct. 22.

