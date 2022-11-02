WAMEGO — The Wamego Country Club played host to the 4A-2A-1A KSHSAA Cross Country State Championships on Saturday. Nine athletes from Chanute and Erie made the trip for the five kilometer race, with just two runners landing in the top-20 to earn a medal and all-state honors.
“This course is brutal with its constant hills and curves,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said of the Wamego track. “Walking the course ahead of time, I was hard-pressed to find any length of it that was straight or flat. You've got to be pretty tough to do well at Wamego. On top of the difficulty of the course, you're also racing against the best runners in cross country, from all across the state.”
After sneaking into medal territory with a 20th place finish at last year’s state meet, Erie’s senior Breanna Ross capped a stellar prep career with a 10th place finish in the 2A Girls race. Ross cracked the top-10 with a time of 21:09.
“Breanna Ross has never been afraid of a challenge. If I could describe her in one word, it would be ‘fierce.’ Whether it's during cross country, wrestling, or track, she always gives 100% effort and fights to the very end,” Carpenter said. “She will always be my example of what's possible if you try your hardest every day and run with 100% heart.
“In all my years of coaching her, I have never seen her comfortably cross a finish line,” Carpenter continued. “She always finishes completely spent and exhausted, and that toughness and willingness to give everything you have is often what makes the difference.”
In the 4A girls race, Chanute’s sophomore Macie Moore also earned all-state honors with a 13th place finish. After coming out of the gates strong, Moore hovered around the 20th place medal cut-off for most of the race, before one of the best finishes her coach had ever seen.
“In the last 500 meters, she found another gear and passed at least 8 girls, out-kicking several in the last meters of the race,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said.
Moore’s time of 21:07 was a personal-best finish, her fifth improvement time of the season, two of those coming in the postseason alone.
“Through her first two years… Macie has proved that she steps it up to another level in big races,” Rinehart said. “We are very proud of her and this has to be sweet redemption for her, as she was robbed of her first appearance at the state cross country meet last year, due to illness the day before the meet.”
A much tougher 4A boys race saw all seven Chanute boys finish outside the top-20. With a time of 18:25, freshman Easton Colborn was the lone Blue Comet to finish in the top 50% of the race.
“Although we didn't run quite as well as we would have liked, I was very proud of our effort and to end the year at the state meet was a great accomplishment,” Rinehart said of the boys squad. “Easton had a great year and has a ton of potential. I definitely believe he will be competing for a state medal this time next year.”
Although Colborn did crack the 18-minute mark twice this season, he would have needed to shave another 20 seconds off of his season-best time of 17:44 to earn a medal. One bright spot was there were just four freshmen to finish ahead of Colborn on the day.
Chanute junior Josept Lazzo-Barahona ran a 19:21 to finish in 80th place. After transferring from Coffeyville to Chanute during the 2021-22 school year, Lazzo-Barahona has made an immediate impact for the Blue Comets, in both cross country and track and field.
“He has been a great addition to our team and I look forward to seeing what he can do next year as a senior,” Rinehart said.
In their second appearance at the state championship meet, seniors Brock Godinez and Gage Jesseph finished 87th and 91st overall.
Chanute freshman Tyler Rowden put together his best performance of the year, finishing in 100th place. Rowden was the fifth Blue Comet to cross the finish, normally rounding out the back of the Chanute squad this season.
Chanute junior Trenton Banks and senior Devin Spencer rounded out the race in 103rd and 104th.
“These guys improved so much throughout the course of the season, it was just amazing,” Rinehart said. “I really believe that this team set the foundation of a team that will continue to improve and see success in the years to come.”
The Blue Comets lose Spencer to graduation, but most notably absent from next year’s roster will be Godinez and Jesseph.
“These two guys have poured their heart and soul into the program for the last four years and we are going to really miss them next year,” Rinehart said.
The Red Devils will need to look for a new long distance runner to anchor the girls squad, as Ross also graduates in the spring.
“I am heartbroken to see her go, but I look forward to reading about her continued success at the next level,” Carpenter said. “We are all so very proud of you Breanna!”
Results
2A Varsity Girls 5K (100 runners)
10. Breanna Ross (21:09)*
4A Varsity Girls 5K (102 runners)
13. Macie Moore (21:07)*
Varsity Boys 5K (104 runners)
45. Easton Colborn (18:25)
80. Josept Lazzo-Barahona (19:21)
87. Brock Godinez (19:36)
91. Gage Jesseph (20:10)
100. Tyler Rowden (20:58)*
103. Trenton Banks (21:27)
104. Devin Spencer (23:09)
Team Scores: Wamego 48, Buhler 56, Augusta 118, Winfield 125, Baldwin 146, McPherson 154, Tonganoxie 174, Chapman 185, Eudora 209, Wellington 246, Pratt 255, Chanute 315
*-denotes personal-best performance
