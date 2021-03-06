HUMBOLDT – History repeated itself in the Class 2A KSHSAA Sub-State Tournament at Humboldt High School on Thursday night, just in a way more dramatic fashion.
Last season in the first round of Sub-State, Erie thoroughly handled Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan by a score of 61-46. In the latest game between the two, this time the semifinals, the No. 2 team in Class 2A boys squeaked by the Panthers 45-39 in an overtime game, advancing to the Sub-State Championship game for the second year in a row.
Junior big Eric Dillinger racked up a team-high 13 points. All-TVL player Mark Bogner contributed 10 with a 3-pointer. Senior glue-piece Dawson Lehman also added 10.
“We had to have it (effort) – we did. And they came out and went on a nice run in the start of the third quarter, and I think we realized, ‘Hey, we’re not going to have time, we got to make the time now and I thought that they did,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “They looked at their effort and energy. It was about deflections and kind of forcing them to be a little more uncomfortable. And fortunately, we were able to do that and then we got the offense going from there.”
Erie couldn’t quite figure out Colgan junior big Nicholas Ison, who scored 13 points, including points off of offensive rebounds or free throws in crucial spots. But the Red Devils were finally able to adapt, which eventually led to Lehman scoring an and-one and a free throw to make the score 30-28 with 1:45 go in the third – Erie’s first lead of the night. Prior to that, Erie was down 9-4 at the end of one and 17-15 at the break, but a 17-point third quarter changed things for the better.
Still, some easy free throws off of driving opportunities by Colgan junior guard Jalen Van Becelaere and Ison, the game got to 35-35 with seconds to go thanks to the scoring of Lehman, Dillinger, Bogner and senior guard Tyler Duling.
Erie had possession in the waning seconds of regulation, but appeared to be a bit hesitant on the shot attempt. Bogner had the ball for a wide-open 3, but he passed the ball to Duling, who was heavily defended. Taking responsibility for the play, Pfeifer said he was trying to call a timeout, but it was never granted. Duling ended up heaving a shot off-balanced several feet beyond the arc, which fell off the rim after circling in the basket several times. That earned some disappointment from the crowd. At least one fan after the buzzer sounded stood up and yelled, “Shoot the ball!”
Erie players weren’t bashful in the extra time, however. In overtime, it was Dillinger’s and Duling’s and-one baskets that put the game at 42-37 with 1:10 left in OT. Lehman also scored a layup, and at that point, it was a free-throw contest to the finish line.
Dillinger, who constantly trapped on their on-ball play and played Ison as well as he could, said the size and strength of Ison was a factor at first. But Dillinger said his effort was worth it as his team is going for history.
“Really cool. I hope we can do it because that’s going to become the first time ever in Erie High School,” Dillinger said.
With the score 24-15 in the third, Erie’s sense of urgency ramped up after two straight turnovers by Colgan, which led to easy scores for Dillinger and Bogner. Senior All-TVL Honorable Mention Tyler Pasquarelli then hit a 3 to make the score 28-27 Colgan with 2:22 left in the third. A play later, Lehman hit the and-one and free throw to give the Red Devils the lead for the first time.
St. Mary’s Colgan tallied three turnovers in that third quarter to one for Erie. Colgan for the game amassed 15 turnovers to Erie’s nine.
“The biggest difference was in that (third) quarter when we gave up two or three turnovers in a row. They got some transition points out of that and we had a nine-point lead at the time, and we unnecessarily turned it over with some lackadaisical passing. I think that right there in of itself is the difference in the game,” 38-year Colgan head coach Wayne Cichon said. “You can look at tany one or two possessions being the difference because overtime games are like that. Give credit to Erie. They came out and made free throws at the end. They got a couple of baskets to go down, three-point play opportunities. And I credit them for winning the game.”
Erie scored 20 points in the paint and St. Mary’s had 16. The Red Devils shot 46 percent from the field, while the Panthers were at 52 percent.
Up next, Erie (20-1) will play in the Sub-State Championship game today at 2 pm in Humboldt versus Uniontown (15-6).
“I think we know we are going to be in for another battle. Uniontown is playing really well. They had a nice game against Southeast (Thursday),” Pfeifer said. “They got some bigs, they got some guards, so they’ve got a lot of different positions and pieces and we’re just going to have to be ready for them.”
Erie 4 11 17 3 (10) — 45
SMC 9 8 14 4 ( 4) — 39
Erie: Mark Bogner 10, Eric Dillinger 13, Tyler Pasquarelli 5, Dawson Lehman 10, Tyler Duling 7
Colgan: Aiden Fleming 6, VanBacelaere 15, Ison 13, Tucker Harrell 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.