CHS JV golfers
The Chanute Junior Varsity girls played in their final golf tournament at Stone Creek Thursday and fielded just two participants due to the third being ill that day.
The results: CHS freshmen Tierra Ward and Emma Waltermire placed fourth and sixth, respectively.
Chanute JV head coach Bill Woodard had some thoughts on the golfers.
“Both had moments of really solid golf sandwiched between some ill-timed swings,” Woodard said. “They were able to correct some mistakes on their own and continued battling as the round progressed. I was proud of their ability to show composure in those times of uncertainty.”
Woodard said both girls have made tremendous strides in learning the golf swing since the beginning of the season, working hard in practice to try to master a rather difficult skill in swinging the golf club repeatedly in such a short time.
“It is my hope that they will continue to learn, practice and develop a love of the game,” Woodard continued. “They are the next level of future varsity golfers to represent Chanute High School.”
RMS tennis
WINFIELD – The Royster Middle School girls tennis team finished its first season with a bang at an all-day tournament in Winfield on Friday, bringing home third place as a team and some individual medals.
At No. 1 singles play, Rylee Smith breezed through her first four matches, defeating Ark City 6-1, Haysville 6-0, El Dorado 6-0, and Winfield 6-1. She then lost a heartbreaker in the championship against Independence after an impressive comeback from a 5-2 deficit to force a tiebreaker for the match. She lost 8-6, bringing home a silver medal.
In No.2 singles, Jacqueline Smoot lost her first match at a close 6-4. But she bounced back with dominance in her next matches, defeating Haysville 6-1, El Dorado 6-0, and Winfield 6-1. She lost her last match against Indy 6-0, earning a bronze medal.
At No. 1 doubles, Dejah Colding and Jaydin Clounch had some tough matches, but fought hard all day ending with some very close scores. They were able to get the win over El Dorado in a tiebreaker 7-5, leaving them 1-4 on the day.
At No. 2 doubles, Ella Guernsey and Willow Vaughn brought home the bronze by finishing 2-3 on the day. They beat Haysville 6-1 and El Dorado 6-3. Their other matches were close and they never gave up.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” RMS coach Molly Smith said. “We went to an all-day tournament that has been going on for years and we didn’t really know what level of competition to expect. They played their hearts out and bringing home three medals and placing as a team was incredible. It has been an honor helping these young ladies grow and develop in their tennis skills over the past two months. I look forward to having these seventh graders back next year and watching the eighth graders continue their tennis careers in high school. These girls did an awesome job putting Royster Middle School tennis on the map.”
