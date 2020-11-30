ROBERT MAGOBET
For the most part, the Kansas high school fall sports season has been over for several weeks now. And despite COVID-19 interrupting the season for some sports and occasionally preventing players from participating, they were still able to get their games in.
With the season complete, the Chanute Tribune has selected one player from each Chanute High School sport to be a part of the All-Chanute-Tribune team.
Football
In football, senior receiver Garrett Almond was chosen for his Swiss-army-knife play. Almond this year started as a wildcat quarterback and receiver on offense. But with quarterbacks Eric Erbe (sophomore), Kam Koester (junior) and Kaiden Seamster (freshman) all sustaining injuries, he was put in versus Fort Scott on Oct. 9 as the starting quarterback. In his regular positions, Almond had 27 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns.
Almond also rushed 38 times for 157 yards and a touchdown. As a quarterback, he passed 3 of 10 for 65 yards. The Blue Comets went 4-5 on the 2020 season despite two games cancelled earlier in the year due to COVID-19 exposure.
“The biggest thing it does is it takes away our best receiver (Almond) when we put him in at quarterback, but the bottom line is having a player like Garrett is nice because he’s a senior,” CHS head football coach Clete Frazell previously said. “He knows our offense inside and out. And basically we can call a play that we want with Garrett in there because he’s been around and he knows what we are trying to do. It didn’t change a whole lot for us. We still did all the same things we were going to do with Kaiden. It just took our most dangerous threat off the field in the passing game as well.”
Volleyball
For volleyball, the choice is senior middle hitter Sabry Trout. Trout dominated all year, racking up 269 kills, 26 aces, 47 blocks and eight digs. She was often the leader in several runs needed for the Lady Blue Comets to win 17 of 28 contests this year. The program finished in the sub-state championship game for the second year in a row.
CHS head coach Jory Murry summed up Trout’s ability after the sub-state champ ionship game on Oct. 24.
“She was obviously a big threat on the front row,” Murry said. “She led us in kills. She led us in blocks. She had the highest serving percentage. She led us in service aces. And her serve-receiving passing was the highest passing average. She was our go-to girl and we’re definitely going to miss having her around.”
Cross country
Chanute’s long-distance senior runner Jerica Hockett was picked for the All-Chanute-Tribune team. Hockett was the lone State participant for the high school. In the meet on Oct. 31 at Wamego, Hockett ran a 22:52:70, claiming 45th place, a result that was Chanute’s best finish by a girl at State since 2015. Hockett’s time was just 30 seconds short from her personal record.
Hockett also earned her fifth medal in five meets in the SEK meet in Chanute on Oct. 17. She ran a 22:27, claiming sixth place and an All-SEK nod – Chanute’s only All-SEK cross-country runner this year.
“Her toughness is what stood out to me,” CHS head coach Brett Rinehart previously said. “The race went out very fast in the first mile, which made the second half very tough. But she hung right in there and battled that Fort Scott girl the entire race, and was just seconds off of her best time of the season. She has a legitimate shot of being in the mix to qualify for State next week. It will probably take a little better race to do it, but I know she has it in her. To see how far she has come from her freshman year is just amazing. On top of all that, she is just an excellent young lady and a great leader for our team.”
Tennis
In tennis, senior Kori Babcock was the All-Chanute-Tribune selection. Babcock, mostly a No. 1 Singles player, went 17-7 and advanced to State for the third time. Babcock amassed a career record of 55-29. CHS girls head tennis coach Mike De La Torre noted the impact Babcock had on the program for three years.
“She had an outstanding career for us,” he previously said of Babcock. “... She was very instrumental in our success, and got us a lot of points with all those wins during the three years that she played for us. Kori did a magnificent job this year and throughout her career.
“We’re going to miss her as far as her record, and wins and everything, but we’re also going to miss her competitiveness. She’s so competitive and wants to win. She hates to lose. You want that kind of player on your team you know.”
Golf
Chanute senior Jerlyn Kustanborter got the obvious nod for golf. On Oct. 19 and 20, she scored a 177 and had a seventh-place finish – her highest finish in State play. In all of Chanute’s history, the Lady Blue Comets became the first back-to-back Regional champions and the first team to compete on day two of the State golf tournament.
“I was excited for myself because I had felt like I had played well enough to stay in the top 10, and then my final putt, when I made it, I was sad, but real excited because I knew it was my last tournament and I knew it was the last time I would play for the high school,” Kustanborter previously said. “But I’m still excited for myself because even though I didn’t play well, I still got through the day and finished well.”
Soccer
The choice for the All-Chanute-Tribune team for soccer is junior Kaleb Becannon, who all year was the primary goal scorer for the Blue Comets – a team that finished 6-9-2 on the year. Becannon constantly used his speed and skill to maneuver in the opposing zone, and many times he was successful. Becannon said he still has some things to work on coming into next year.
“(I need to work on) probably speed and ball handling,” Becannon said. “And that’s probably what I need to focus on the most. For ball handling, I’ll probably just come out in the summer and put up shots. Work on team keep-away, that helps a lot. And speed, I’ll just have to push myself more I guess to go faster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.