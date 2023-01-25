IOLA — The St. Paul Indians claimed their second win of the season with a 62-29 trouncing of Yates Center in the War on 54 here Friday. After falling to Humboldt on Tuesday and a close loss to Crest on Thursday, the Indians’ win handed them a seventh place finish in the tournament.
St. Paul got out to a 16-9 lead after eight minutes, but the Wildcats kept the lead to single digits with a 29-20 score at halftime. A 13-5 run in the third quarter gave the Indians a bit of comfort, before they ran away with the contest in the final frame.
St. Paul benefitted from two game-long hot streaks from senior Trey Peters and junior Zakary Kirkpatrick. Peters finished with 27 points, dropping in a trio of 3s in the process, while Kirkpatrick finished with 21 points.
St. Paul did struggle from the free throw line, converting on just 7-of-17 attempts from the charity stripe.
Senior Kiser Wiatrak tallied five points in the fourth quarter, junior Riley Vitt hit a 3 in the second quarter and senior Dylan Paulie added a layup in the fourth. Junior Ashton Green came off the bench to go 2-of-4 from the free throw line.
After a busy midseason tournament week, the Indians had Tuesday to rest. The Indians are back in action on Friday for a tangle with the Marmaton Valley Wildcats (5-7). The Wildcats come off a 36-34 loss to Crest in the War on 54 fifth place matchup.
St. Paul: 16 13 13 20 — 62
Yates Center: 9 11 5 4 — 29
St. Paul: Trey Peters 27, Zakary Kirkpatrick 21, Kiser Wiatrak 5, Riley Vitt 3, Ashton Green 2, Dylan Paulie 2
Yates Center: Cashten Cummings 10, Emmit George 8, Emmett Brittain 6, Jarrett Birk 2, Garrett Audiss 2, Devin Sarchet 1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.