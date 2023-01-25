IOLA — The St. Paul Indians claimed their second win of the season with a 62-29 trouncing of Yates Center in the War on 54 here Friday. After falling to Humboldt on Tuesday and a close loss to Crest on Thursday, the Indians’ win handed them a seventh place finish in the tournament.

St. Paul got out to a 16-9 lead after eight minutes, but the Wildcats kept the lead to single digits with a 29-20 score at halftime. A 13-5 run in the third quarter gave the Indians a bit of comfort, before they ran away with the contest in the final frame.

