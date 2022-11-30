NCCC MBB vs OKWU 11.17.22

Neosho County sophomore guard Derrick Wiley (13) looks for a passing lane after going up for a shot during a home matchup with the Oklahoma Wesleyan junior varsity on Nov. 17.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

WARNER, Okla. — The Neosho County Panthers took their only out-of-state roadtrip of the season over the weekend, traveling south to take on the Connors State Cowboys. The Panthers lost their second-straight road matchup, falling to the Cowboys 89-65.

Early in the matchup, the Panthers had their way with the Cowboys. A sluggish start by Connors State allowed the Panthers to get out to a four point lead in the first half.

