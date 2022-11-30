WARNER, Okla. — The Neosho County Panthers took their only out-of-state roadtrip of the season over the weekend, traveling south to take on the Connors State Cowboys. The Panthers lost their second-straight road matchup, falling to the Cowboys 89-65.
Early in the matchup, the Panthers had their way with the Cowboys. A sluggish start by Connors State allowed the Panthers to get out to a four point lead in the first half.
That lead was short lived as a bout of early foul trouble pushed the Panthers to the bench much earlier than preferred, allowing Connors State to pound the ball inside and take a 28-25 lead by halftime.
“We were able to come out and execute our game plan early on, and take Connors out of what they wanted to do,” Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer said. “As the first half continued, Connors was able to suffocate us defensively, and although they struggled to score, they were able to take advantage of our turnovers.”
The Cowboys ended up scoring 17 points off of 15 Neosho County turnovers.
Although Neosho County is shooting around 42 percent on the season, the Panthers posted a measly 36.2 percent mark on Saturday.
“In the second half, Connors continued to stretch the lead as our shooting woes continued,” Shaffer said. “At the end of it all, they were able to wear us down as they finished with 38 points in the paint.”
The Cowboys were led by four double-digit scoring performances by Xavier Glenn (18), Tamaury Releford (14), Xavier Brown (12) and Jhamyl Fricas (12).
Sophomore guard Derrick Wiley led the way for the Panthers, dropping in 15 points while pulling down seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Alexander Norris had 10 points and five rebounds, and sophomore guard Michael Odingo added nine points.
The loss once again drops Neosho County below .500 to a record of 4-5 with just five non-conference matchups left in the season.
Up Next
The Neosho County men had Tuesday evening off, and are set to take on the North Arkansas Pioneers tomorrow. The matchup is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. inside Panther Gymnasium.
Box Score
Neosho County - 25 40 — 65
Connors State - 38 51 — 89
Scoring: Derrick Wiley 15, Alexander Norris 10, Michael Odingo 9, Traymond Willis-Shaw 7, Peter Obeng 6, Jaaron Hariott 6, Davion Lewis 5, Jamari Robinson 3, Jamarion Butler 2, Jordan Willis 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.