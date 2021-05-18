ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE – On a soggy course in Independence Blue Comets golf finished fourth at the Class 4A Regional on Monday. Chanute’s Drayton Cleaver won his eighth meet of the year, carding a 76 and topping the next best competition by five strokes. He will advance to the 4A State Tournament in Dodge City.
As a team, Chanute had 408 strokes, with Louisburg (392), Coffeyville (389), and Independence (361) rounding out the top three. The top three teams qualified for State, and the Comets were 17 strokes shy of getting there. Jake Caldwell finished 10th with a 95, Cooper Lucke etched a 20th-place finish with a 113, Trey Smith notched 25th place with a 124, Heath Rouselle was 29th with a 135, and Jayden Cranor was 30th at 138.
Cleaver hearkened back on his play in Indy.
“First of all, the course conditions at Independence CC were very conducive to low scores because of how wet it is. However, it also amplified the mistakes that you make,” Cleaver said. “On my front nine, I struck the ball better than I have all year, yet I putt very poorly. Meanwhile, on the back nine, I putt better but my ball striking fell off a little bit. It was an okay round overall that could have been much better.”
Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said Cleaver had another one of those days.
“Drayton Cleaver capped off what has already been a stellar season with a Regional individual title. Once again, he didn’t really fire on all cylinders, but managed his way around the course with Cleaver-like consistency,” Woodard said. “He will be the lone participant for the Blue Comets next week in Dodge City. He will likely see the stiffest competition so far this season, but I know he will relish that opportunity to play with the best 4A players.”
Overall, Woodard said it was a bittersweet ending to the season, as his team made so much improvement throughout the year. While Chanute had been playing some consistent golf the last few times, the 30-year coach said the freshmen had trouble managing the conditions and their own expectations.
The experience, however, will pay dividends in the future, as there is much improvement that can be made in the offseason, Woodard said.
“Many of the guys don’t have a good taste in their mouth right now because they know they had something within their reach and didn’t play to the level they know they can,” Woodard said. “Lack of success frequently drives athletes to greater heights, and I believe this group will be motivated to do what it takes in the offseason to be more competitive next spring.”
Still, Caldwell had his personal best tournament of the season bringing in a score of 95.
“Late in the season, he has really begun to figure out just what he is capable of doing on the golf course. Lots of potential waiting to be polished up for next season,” Woodard said. “The future looks bright as we will add some middle schoolers next spring that will make our program deeper and provide some competition from within.”
Cleaver will gear up for State on Monday and Tuesday at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.
