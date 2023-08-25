Neosho opened up the season at home in a fixture against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Wednesday. The Panthers knocked off the visitors 4-0.
After a good preseason Neosho was looking for a positive start to the 2023 schedule. Neosho started the game very lackluster, as they lacked tempo and tenacity off the ball and it felt like a very flat encounter for an opening season game where it was expected both teams would come out of the blocks fast.
Neosho did open the scoring 15 minutes in after Aoi Kanno played a lovely ball in behind the high back line of NEO A&M, for Liadian Kavananagh to run onto to calmly slot past the goalkeeper. The game became very stretched for the rest of the half, it turned into a game of basketball when more cool heads were required to put are foot on ball and take the sting out of the opposition. Neosho went into a 1-0 lead at the half time interval.
Neosho started the second half much more brightly as there was more tenacity and bite out of possession. Neosho showed more calmness in possessions and made better decisions around the 18-yard box. Lauren O’Toole did great work near the edge of the 18-yard box to find Olivia Gibson by the edge of box who finished well past the NEO A&M goalkeeper to doubled the advanged for Neosho.
Liadian Kavanagh added a third for the Neosho and her second for the day with another cooly slotted finish, before Jersualem Rodriguez curled in a forth from outside of the area to find the top corner with a great goal. The second half was a much more positive performance.
Up Next
Neosho will be looking to take that into their next performance where they face Hawkeye on Saturday August 25th at 11:00am.
