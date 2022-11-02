LAWRENCE — The Humboldt Cubs sent a single runner to the KSHSAA Class 3A Cross Country State Championships in Lawrence on Saturday. Senior Peyton Wallace was the lone Cub to take on the five kilometer course at Rim Rock Farm.
“We always aim to qualify a full team for the State competition,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said after the Regional meet in Fredonia last week. “We did not reach that goal, but we had a very successful season regardless.”
After posting a personal-best time of 19:12 to win his first Tri-Valley League championship in Eudora, Wallace finished 16th at the regional meet last week to earn his first state meet berth.
Coming into the weekend, Wallace had a personal-best time of 20:16 on the Rim Rock Farm course. Wallace ran a 19:21 at the state meet, good for a course personal-record and an 80th place finish.
“I am very proud of the season Peyton had. He peaked at the right moment this year, running a PR at league before running his fastest time ever on the Rim Rock course,” Carlson said.
Wallace nearly eclipsed his season record time from the TVL meet earlier in the month, but the much-tougher course at Rim Rock Farm proved too tough of a setting to surmount that mark.
The Cubs will now need to find a new front man for the boys squad, as Wallace is set to graduate in the spring.
Results
Boys Varsity 5K (103 runners)
80. Peyton Wallace (19:21)
