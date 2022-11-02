Humboldt XC @ Lawrence (State) 10.29.22 - Peyton Wallace

Humboldt senior Peyton Wallace, center, runs amid the starting pack during the KSHSAA Class 3A Cross Country State Championships at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

LAWRENCE — The Humboldt Cubs sent a single runner to the KSHSAA Class 3A Cross Country State Championships in Lawrence on Saturday. Senior Peyton Wallace was the lone Cub to take on the five kilometer course at Rim Rock Farm.

“We always aim to qualify a full team for the State competition,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said after the Regional meet in Fredonia last week. “We did not reach that goal, but we had a very successful season regardless.”

