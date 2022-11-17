The Royster Rockets hosted the SEK Shootout Middle School Basketball tournament held here Saturday. The Rockets welcomed the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, Independence Bulldogs and Parsons Vikings for a two-game tilt.
Only the A team squads were in play on Saturday.
The seventh grade squad opened the day with a 31-18 defeat of Parsons. After Independence topped Coffeyville 26-3, the Vikings and the Golden Tornado faced off for the third place game. Parsons won 8-4.
Because of this, the Rockets had to sit two full games between playing.
“I think sitting out for two games affected our momentum,” seventh grade head coach Teresa Taylor said. “We came out very sluggish and made some fundamental mistakes that Independence capitalized on to take the early lead.”
The Bulldogs took off to a 6-2 lead after one period, extending the margin to 14-2 by the half.
“We just couldn't overcome the deficit. We just did not play our style of basketball,” Taylor said. “We played tired and had too many turnovers.”
Independence took the game, and first place, by a score of 25-5.
“We will get three more changes against Independence. I am anxious to show them how we are capable of playing,” Taylor said.
The seventh grade A team is now 3-2 on the year.
The eighth grade team also opened the day matching up with Parsons. Although the Rockets did not allow a score in the first quarter, the elder squad was unable to top the Vikings, taking a 15-13 loss.
“We started a little sluggish but really picked up on the defensive end, but I think we started to get tired and the turnovers started to take over,” eighth grade head coach Sherri Bagshaw said. “I thought our press was still successful by only allowing them to score 15 points, but until we learn to take care of the ball and limit our turnovers, we are not going to get many opportunities to score on the offensive end.”
The third place game saw the Rockets take on the Golden Tornado. A pair of early triples allowed Royster to get up 18-12 at half, and run away with a 27-13 victory by the end.
“I thought our girls really came out aggressive, we hit a couple of threes early which really sparked some energy with our girls,” Bagshaw said. “I felt like our guards did a much better job taking care of the ball and overall our decision making was much better.”
The eighth grade A team is now 2-3 on the season.
“Our three losses have been by no more than 3 points. If we can continue to improve on the offensive end, this team will start to really tally some wins,” Bagshaw said.
Up Next
The Rockets are back in action today as they take on the Fort Scott Tigers in a road matchup.
Scoring
7th vs Parsons: Brynna Peter 11, Laney Holtzman 10, Reece Swiler 4, Kinley Baker 4, Vera Olson 2
7th vs Independence: Vera Olson 2, Brynna Peter 2, Reece Swiler 1
8th vs Parsons: Ashton Cummings 6, Reagan Dutro 4, Addison Kett 3
8th vs Coffeyville: Paeton Ellis 10, Ashton Cummings 8, Reagan Dutro 5, Addison Kett 4
