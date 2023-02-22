Humboldt MBB @ Cherryvale 2.21.23 - Trey Sommer

Trey Sommer (15) of the Humboldt Cubs goes up for a layup during Tuesday's win against the Cherryvale Chargers at Cherryvale High School.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

CHERRYVALE — Logan Page buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Humboldt Cubs a 64-62 win over the Cherryvale Chargers and a share of the Tri-Valley League title on Tuesday night.

“It’d been a while since we’ve been in the hunt,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “It’s been a long time. I’m just glad we played well enough to win and carry this momentum. That’s the most excited I’ve seen them.” 

