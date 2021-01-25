ROBERT MAGOBET
Campus High School won the 49th annual Ralph Miller Classic on Saturday at Chanute High School.
The Colts (8-1) blew out Shawnee Mission South (6-1) 64-43 in the championship game. Campus 6A Player of the Year and a University of Tulsa signee, senior shooting and point guard Sterling Chapman, scored 11. Senior All-League point guard Stevie Strong registered 15.
Sterling said he worked on a few things before heading into this season, a campaign that follows a historic year with a 24-0 record.
“(I wanted to work on) just becoming basically a better leader,” Chapman said. “I know we had a fresh team coming in. We had a great season last season. And we were just coming back to be more (of what we did a year ago), and just working on becoming a better leader, leading my team, making sure I’m on point and making sure everybody’s on point. On every spot on the court, just try to become a better overall player.”
The Colts were clearly the better overall team than the Raiders on Saturday, as evidenced by quickness, strength, skill, chemistry, and a passion to win. Campus had a rebounding advantage in the second half, which led to fast-break points and some and-one scores.
Chapman, from an individual standpoint, was able to draw some fouls early. And because SMS wasn’t getting out on 3s, Chapman was able to knock down three 3s in the second quarter – the most on his team. That kind of energy seemed to galvanize the Colts, and there was no stopping last year’s undefeated team, as Campus outscored the Raiders 39-22 in the second half. On defense, junior point guard Jayden Hall really stood out.
“We just guarded really well because we knew they had some shooters,” seventh-year Campus head coach Chris Davis said. “And I just felt like if we gave them uncontested shots, we’d be in trouble, so I think No. 1 is defense. And No. 2, our transition is so good. That’s who we are. That’s who we are for the last two years. When we get in transition, our motors just crank up. We use it to our advantage. Got some easy buckets for us. And I look up, and we’re up 20. Proud of my guys.”
The win is Campus’ third mid-season tournament win in a row. Campus won tournaments in El Dorado and Dodge City the last two years.
“Any time you play with somebody’s name like Ralph Miller on the trophy, it’s very, very important,” Davis said. “(Ralph Miller) signified everything that’s been good about the game of basketball and sports. It’s an honor to come here. It’s a privilege, and we were thrilled to be here, and to win it in our first year, it’s pretty special. People of Chanute are unbelievable – our meals and everything. I wish we could stay longer. It’s been a special three days.”
Ralph Miller Classic
Thursday’s games
SM South 71, Life Prep 54.
Emporia 61, Carthage 39
Campus 75, Coffeyville 28
Friday’s games
Carthage 79, Coffeyville 30
SM South 63, Emporia 36
Campus 87, Life Prep 46
Saturday’s games
Emporia 72, Coffeyville 48
Carthage 53, Life Prep 46
Campus, 64, SM South 43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.