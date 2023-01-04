Chanute WBB @ Labette County 1.3.23 - Kierny Follmer

Kierny Follmer (44) of the Chanute Blue Comets rises up to try and grab a rebound on Tuesday night in a loss against the Labette County Grizzlies at Labette County High School in Altamont.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

ALTAMONT — Labette County earned its first winning streak while Chanute is still hunting its first win after Tuesday night’s SEK League showdown.

Labette County beat Chanute, 42-30, for the Grizzlies’ second straight win.

