ALTAMONT — Labette County earned its first winning streak while Chanute is still hunting its first win after Tuesday night’s SEK League showdown.
Labette County beat Chanute, 42-30, for the Grizzlies’ second straight win.
“With our start, we weren’t sure what our identity was,” Labette County head coach Brianna Volmer said. “But then we get that big win against Parsons going into break. We also put together a good effort tonight against Chanute. We’re going to roll with it.”
Tuesday’s tilt was essentially decided in the second quarter when the Blue Comets were held to two points, scored as the buzzer sounded for halftime.
“We had good looks and I loved the shots we were taking,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “They just weren’t going in. I thought we gave ourselves an opportunity. But that second quarter was too long of a drought. We needed a few more shots to go in.”
While Chanute dropped to 0-4 on the year, Fox credited his team’s defense.
“Being in transition for an entire quarter is really tough, and Labette County has really good guards,” Fox said. “I thought we did a solid job defensively of making things tough. But credit to them, they hit some tough shots. I’m still proud of the effort tonight.”
Kayton O’Brien led the Grizzlies with 21 points.
Labette County gave a vintage performance on defense itself.
“We had an air about us,” Volmer said. “We were going to dictate the tempo with our defense and we did that tonight. We threw a press on, punched them in the mouth and dictated the tempo.”
Tyra Bogle led the Blue Comets with 11 points.
Labette County, now 3-4 overall and 2-1 in SEK League play, played its final game in Altamont for over a month on Tuesday. The next home game for the Grizzlies is scheduled for Feb. 14.
“The positive side is that we’ve gotten used to traveling early in the season,” Volmer said. “But it’ll be tough. They’ll be students constantly missing the last part of their days. Balancing that will be tough.”
Still winless on the year, Fox’s biggest point of emphasis is simple — score more points.
“We’ve got to focus on getting shots up and having confidence that shots will go in,” Fox said. “We had a season low in turnovers tonight. 11 is a winnable number there. We did a lot of what we talked about, we just didn’t make shots.”
Up Next
Chanute heads to Pittsburg on Friday.
“They’re a solid team that has one of the best guards in the league,” Fox said. “Pittsburg is a tough place to play. So we need to make sure we work on our consistency and bring energy.”
As for the Grizzlies, the road exodus starts at Fort Scott on Friday. Labette County and Fort Scott are both the defending champions of the league and Fort Scott is undefeated in SEK play.
We’ll take it one possession at a time,” Volmer said. “We have to slow them down and also know when to speed up at the right time. Up to this point, the kids have trusted us as coaches to come up with a game plan. Friday will look different, so we can’t count ourselves out.”
Box Score
Labette County: 12 11 11 8 — 42
Chanute: 7 2 8 13 — 30
Scoring
Labette County: Kayton O’Brien 21, Shelbi Wilson 6, Addison Rexwinkle 5, Audrey Dewey 3, Ridley Lynn 3, Nevaeh Jones 2, Raegan Roberts 2
Chanute: Tyra Bogle 11, Jaye Smith 9, Peyton Shields 6, Kelsey Haviland 4
