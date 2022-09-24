Altoona Football vs Chetopa 9.23.22 - Andy Tiger

In six-man football, even the linemen are eligible to catch passes, as Altoona’s Andy Tiger (73) demonstrates with a touchdown reception Friday night at Frank Kennedy Field. The Jets blanked the Chetopa Hornets 49-0.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – A .500 record for the first season competing in the six-man football division would seem to be an acceptable goal, especially for a school that hasn’t finished with a winning record on the gridiron in more than a decade.

Well, halfway through the 2022 season, its first foray into the nuances of six-man competition, the Altoona-Midway High School Jets find themselves with a 2-2 record. The Jets evened their season mark with a convincing 49-0 shutout of the Chetopa Hornets in a 6-M, D1 contest played Friday evening here at Frank Kennedy Field.

