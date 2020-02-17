ROBERT MAGOBET
PITTSBURG – Chanute flexed its muscles once more as the top wrestling team in Class 4A at the SEK League Dual in Pittsburg on Thursday.
The Blue Comets shut out Independence 76-0 to place first (236 points) in the league dual. Independence placed second, while Pittsburg finished third after beating Coffeyville 45-24. Fort Scott was fifth after upending Labette County 45-36, and Parsons came in seventh.
Trent Clements (106 pounds) won by fall in 1:53 over Independence’s Braden Brimm; Kolton Misener (113) won by forfeit; Trey Dillow (120) won by major decision 12-4 over Cooper Anderson; Colton Seely (126) won by fall in 1:13 over Jude Stafford; Ty Leedy (132) won by decision 4-0 over Zak Al-Bureni; Tyler Davis (138) won by fall in 2:42 over James Blex; Logan McDonald (145) won by fall in 1:21 over Ian Johnson; Brady McDonald ( 152) won by fall in 32 seconds over Dalton White; Parker Winder (160) in 5:01 over Ian Lawson; Ethan Vance (170) won by fall in 1:25 over Gunar Allen; Brayden Dillow (182) won by fall in 1:30 over Cole Farris; Bryan Jackett (195) won by fall in 38 seconds over Matt Snyder; Tuker Davis (220) won by fall in 1:17 over Remington Easely; and Nate Cunningham (285) was victorious by an 8-3 decision versus Sir Grant.
To even get to the championship match versus Independence, however, Chanute needed to win two other dual matches. The Blue Comets also shut out Labette County 76-0 in the quarterfinal, as well as Fort Scott 84-0 in the semifinal match.
For the quarterfinal, Clements won by fall in 51 seconds over Iden Stover; Misener won by fall in 59 seconds over Kyler Irwin; Trey Dillow came out on top by technical fall 15-0 over Wyatt Stritzke; Seely was victorious by sudden victory 4-2 over Evan Flatt; Leedy won by fall in 21 seconds over Jakob Smith; Tyler Davis won by fall in 13 seconds over Non Phothipat; Logan McDonald won by fall in 38 seconds over Xander Woodward; Brady McDonald won by fall in 56 seconds over Andon Searles; Winder won by fall in 55 seconds over Cody Hambleton; Vance triumphed by technical fall 17-1 versus Joel Mathes; Brayden Dillow won by fall in 41 seconds over Gavin Strickland; Jackett won by a 6-2 decision over Mitchell House; Tuker Davis won by fall in 1:34 over Chandler Moore; and Cunningham won by fall in 4:50 over Caleb Haggard.
In the semifinal, Clements won by forfeit; Misener won by fall in 4:29 over Shawn Barrager; Trey Dillow won by forfeit; Seely won by forfeit; Leedy won by forfeit; Tyler Davis won by fall in 3:14 over Cameron Harper; Logan McDonald gained a victory by a fall in 1:10 over Silas Taylor; Brady McDonald won by fall in 13 seconds over Donald Harper; Winder, too, won by fall in 13 seconds over Shawn Huffman; Vance won by fall in 1:36 over Caine Posa; Brayden Dillow was victorious by fall in 2:17 over Kaden Primm; Jackett won by fall in 52 seconds over Cristobal Leon; Tuker Davis won by fall in 34 seconds over Issac Hurst; and Cunningham won by fall in 4:52 over Grayson Quick.
Chanute led the dual with most pins in the least amount of time with 30 in 49 minutes, the most technical falls in the least amount of time with two in 8:10, and the most points and technical falls in the least amount of time with 32 in 57:10.
CHS (21-1) will gear up for regionals at 2 pm Feb. 21 and 10 am Feb. 22 at Anderson County High School in Garnett.
Girls’ wrestling:
The Lady Blue Comets placed 51st out of 59 teams with nine points in the regionals in Paola last Friday and Saturday.
The following are the results from the championship matches that didn’t have byes. This is the final meet the Lady Blue Comets will participate in this year.
KC-JC Harmon High School’s Trinity Escobar (101 pounds, 22-6) won by fall in 4:36 over Caysia Crellin (7-11) in round 1; Topeka-Washburn Rural’s Jaiden Taggart (109, 27-1) won by an 8-3 decision over Laynee Joyce (5-9) in round 2; KC-JC Harmon’s Angel Temple (116, 16-7) won by fall in 3:22 over Andrea Cuin (13-11) in round 2; Jordyn Knecht (123, 27-0) won by fall in 37 seconds over Amanda Stalder (5-13) in round 1; Silver Lake’s Amber Martinek (130, 19-8) won by fall in 15 second over Delila Bloemer (3-8) in round 2; Fort Scott’s Hannah Vann (143, 22-5) won by fall in 2:44 over Maliyah Walls (10-13) round 1; Coffeyville’s Tamera McCullough-Rutherford (155, 24-12) won by fall in 3:44 over Lena Aguilar in round 2; Basehor-Linwood’s Mandy Wilson (170, 20-8) won by fall in 59 seconds over Hannah Williams (6-15) in found 2; Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights’ Maranda Bell (191, 23-7) won by fall over Haley Angleton (7-7) in round 2; and Topeka’s Shayvon Rew (235, 13-8) won by fall in 33 seconds over Sequoia Keever (2-13).
