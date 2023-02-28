Erie WBB @ Cherryvale 1.3.23 - Skyller Hopper

Erie senior Skyller Hopper (24) brings the ball upcourt during a road matchup with Cherryvale on Jan. 3.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PLEASANTON — The seventh-seeded Erie Red Devils pulled out a win against the second-seeded Pleasanton Blu-Jays by a score of 33-29 in the KSHSAA Class 2A Girls Basketball Sub-State Championships here Tuesday.

The night was one of the most efficient of the season for Erie, as the Red Devils shot 33 percent from deep. They turned the ball over just 17 times, much lower than their season average of 25-plus.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments