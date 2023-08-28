Weston Moody and Jace Pavlovich - Kansas Shrine Bowl

Wamego High School head football coach Weston Moody, left, and McPherson High School head football coach Jace Pavlovich were selected as the head coaches for the 51st annual Kansas Shrine Bowl.

 Contributed photos

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce the selection of Weston Moody of Wamego High School and Jace Pavlovich of McPherson High School as the next head coaches of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

The head coaches are selected from the group of assistant coaches in the previous year’s game. This selection is determined by a vote from the previous coaching staff, camp directors, trainers, and managers.

