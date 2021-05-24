ROBERT MAGOBET
PRYOR, Okla. – Neosho County Community College’s softball program ended the 2021 season on a good note and an historical one at that. The Lady Panthers culminated the year at 28-26, third in the Region VI Division II Plains District A Playoffs in Pryor, OK, and nationally ranked at No. 20.
It’s the first time in several seasons the Panthers were nationally ranked, as NCCC’s last winning campaign was in 2015.
In the playoffs two weekends ago, the Lady Panthers split with Labette Community College. NCCC won the first game 4-3 and fell short in a close one 6-3, before losing to Murray State in the second round.
In Neosho’s lone win, both catcher Hannah Duin and utility player Espy Daniels registered two hits, with Duin racking up a homer. Olivia Cummings as the starting pitcher struck out three, walked three, and gave up one earned run and four hits in 7 innings of work.
While Neosho in the semifinals lost by three runs to Labette, Duin once again belted a homer – a two-run shot. Cummings again started, striking out two, walking four, and allowing one earned run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
NCCC won seven out of the last 10 games. Head coach Kimberly Alexander said her team fought till the end.
“I thought they did really well,” Alexander said. “They just fell a little bit short against Labette. They came out ready to go, they had energy and all that, they just fell short. But when it comes to competing, they competed well, they did what they needed to do. Again, we just fell short.”
While the season was a success, the last two years, NCCC was one game shy of reaching Nationals.
Still, Alexander recalled some aof the top moments of the year. The first thing that comes to mind for Alexander was the moment the Panthers became nationally ranked after the Panthers beat nationally-ranked Highland and swept Cowley, another nationally-ranked team. A few days after the Panthers beat Cowley, rankings were posted and NCCC was No. 16.
NCCC was able to reach this ranking even during the pandemic. Thankfully, the Panthers only had to deal with COVID-19 at the beginning of the season, when a few Panthers tested positive. The student-athletes recovered before the start of the season in January.
“When it comes to COVID, it went as smoothly as it could’ve, but facing adversity, the girls faced adversity every day – I mean it is a scare,” Alexander said. “You never know what could happen, so you have to battle that every single day.”
Seven players ended the season with a .300 or better average. Infielder Ayche Marchoud batted .300 with 24 hits, one home run and nine RBI; Pitcher Cassidy Paulson hit .340 with 34 hits, two homers and 21 RBI; Daniels had a .346 average with 47 hits, four home runs and 28 RBI; Infielder Journee Zito was .328 with 58 hits, seven home runs and 41 RBI; outfielder Kirsten Birdwell ended the season with a .347 with 60 hits, 19 homers and 44 RBI; outfielder Katie Boline was .374 with 68 hits, seven home runs and 38 RBI; and Duin led the team with a .385 average with 62 hits, nine homers and 40 RBI.
Paulson was the top pitcher and went 9-5, struck out 106, had an ERA of 4.63, and gave up 78 earned runs and 129 hits in 118 innings. Cummings was 6-5 with an ERA of 4.08, struck out 102, walked 89, and allowed 67 earned runs and 124 hits in 115 innings.
Although they led in statistics, Alexander said it was infielder Lydia Brown who stepped up her leadership and play, which the rest of the team followed.
“I think she stepped up huge, and not just necessarily on the field when it comes to stats, but in leadership,” Alexander said. “She was a great leader for this team. She wanted it. She knew how to go and get it. She knew how to push the girls every single day.”
Brown, who ended the season with a .250 average with 20 hits and eight RBI, said she thinks her parents instilled leadership qualities in her at an early age. In those days, she said they always talked about how important it is to communicate on the field. She emphasized how they taught her how important respect is and that you need to earn it, which she thinks comes in handy when being a leader.
Up next
In 2022, 14 players will make their return, and six will move to the next level or to prepare for the workforce.
“We have great talent coming in – basically we fill in the gaps for what we have needed,” Alexander said. “I think we will be right there, even better next year.
“This year, the girls were thrown a curveball, trying to come back. And I think they did well. Of course, we had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day, this group with this chemistry was really, really good.
