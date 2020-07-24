Eastern Kansas Sports
In a shortened sports season, with just five points separating first through third place in the final standings, Chanute High School has been named the winner of the Martin Rohde Southeast Kansas League All-Sports Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award, which began at the end of the 1976-77 school year, was named after the long-time Pittsburg educator and coach.
The award was altered to account for 11 sports during the fall and winter seasons, which included the addition of girls wrestling. No sports were played during the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of those seasons by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Through the seven sports in the fall season, Pittsburg had a half-point lead over second-place Chanute and Independence. In fact, only 3.5 points separated the top four schools after the fall season.
Chanute eventually took over during the winter season by finishing in the top two in three of the four sports, including a championship in boys wrestling. The top three positions were decided by a total of just five points.
Claiming championships in football and boys wrestling, Chanute finished on top of the final standings with 49 points. Independence, which won volleyball and girls tennis, was second with 44.5 points. That was just a half point ahead of third-place Pittsburg at 44. The Purple Dragons won a title in girls golf.
With Chanute claiming the all-sports award, it ended a string of four straight championships by Pittsburg.
Rounding out the final standings were Fort Scott in fourth place with 39 points, Labette County in fifth at 30, Field Kindley in sixth at 26 and Parsons in seventh at 15.5. Fort Scott won three league championships in boys cross country, girls cross country and girls wrestling. Labette County (girls basketball), Field Kindley (soccer) and Parsons (boys basketball) each won one league title each.
Points for the award were compiled by Montgomery County Chronicle sports editor Brian Thomas.
TEAM SCORES
1. Chanute 49 2. Independence 44.5 3. Pittsburg 44 4. Fort Scott 39 5. Labette County 30 6. Field Kindley 26 7. Parsons 15.5
FALL SPORTS
CHAMPIONS
Chanute: football
Fort Scott: boys cross country, girls cross country
Independence: volleyball, girls tennis
Pittsburg: girls golf
Field Kindley: soccer
*Parsons and Pittsburg were not scored in football as they chose to play as independents.
*Labette County and Parsons were not scored in soccer as they do not have teams.
*Field Kindley was not scored in girls golf as it did not participate. Parsons was not scored as it did not field a complete team for each league tournament, making it ineligible for the championship.
*Field Kindley was not scored for girls cross country as it did not have enough participants in the league meet.
*Parsons was not scored for boys cross country as it did not have enough participants in the league meet.
WINTER SPORTS
CHAMPIONS
Labette County: girls basketball
Parsons: boys basketball
Chanute: boys wrestling
Fort Scott: girls wrestling
*Parsons was not scored in girls’ wrestling as it did not participate.
SPRING SPORTS
CHAMPIONS
No championships awarded for baseball, softball, boys track, girls track, boys tennis, and boys golf due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.