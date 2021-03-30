Neosho softball split a pair of games on Sunday at home versus Coffeyville. The Panthers now stand at 9-14 (1-3 in the KJCCC) on the year after a Game 1 8-5 loss and a Game 2 12-4 win.
In Game 2, the Panthers racked up 13 hits and freshman third baseman Journee Zito went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, freshman centerfielder Kirsten Birdwell hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs, freshman first baseman Hannah Duin registered a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs, and freshman left fielder Espy Daniels was 2 for 4.
Freshman starting pitcher Olivia Cummings struck out nine, walked two, and gave up four earned runs and five hits in 6 innings pitched.
In the 8-5 loss in Game 1, on a 10-hit day for the Panthers, Duin was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Her average on the year is now .314 with two homeruns, 10 ribbies and 10 runs scored. Zito was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Zito is now at .400 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
Freshman right fielder Katie Boline went 2 for 4.
Starting freshman pitcher Cassidy Paulson struck out two, walked one, and gave up four earned runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Freshman reliever Lauren Fuller walked one and gave up no earned runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.
