Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament - Humboldt Boys

The Humboldt Cubs pose with the championship plaque for the 2022 Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs held off a second half rally from the Erie Red Devils to take down the boy’s championship at the 2022 Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament held here on Friday.

The Cubs opened the game on a 9-0 scoring run, carrying a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter, extending the lead to 26-13 at the half.

Erie MBB @ Humboldt (Emprise Bank Tournament) 12.9.22 - Sam Hull

Humboldt junior power forward Sam Hull (5) puts up a shot during Friday's matchup with the Erie Red Devils. Hull finished with 17 points on the night.
Erie MBB @ Humboldt (Emprise Bank Tournament) 12.9.22 - Ethan Dillinger

Erie junior forward Ethan Dillinger (1) puts up a shot with Humboldt's junior power forward Sam Hull (5) and senior small forward Trey Sommer (15) on his heels on Friday.

