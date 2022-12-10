HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs held off a second half rally from the Erie Red Devils to take down the boy’s championship at the 2022 Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament held here on Friday.
The Cubs opened the game on a 9-0 scoring run, carrying a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter, extending the lead to 26-13 at the half.
“We were really good in transition early on,” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “We defended, hit the outlet, got out and ran and got into a rhythm. I was really pleased with how we got out in the first half.”
The tournament championship was a showcase of the big men from both squads.
Erie junior forward Ethan Dillinger went for a game-high 18 points, adding six rebounds and a block, but was unable to slow down the big guys from Humboldt.
Humboldt junior forward Sam Hull nearly matched his double-double performance from a night prior, posting 17 points and nine rebounds to lead his squad to victory.
“He’s tall, athletic, and can finish well at the rim. We gotta have him in our sight at all times because he’s sneaky,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said of Hull.
Erie slid to a 13 point deficit at halftime, and could never quite pull out of it. Momentum seemed to start to swing in their favor in the second half as they outscored the Cubs in both quarters, but it was not enough as the game ended 50-40 in favor of Humboldt.
“Nothing changed, we just got more shots to fall in the second half,” Leach said. “We played hard, we played aggressive and we shot good shots. We didn’t panic. We kept playing our game and once shots fell, things started to change. Unfortunately it was not enough, but things will change. We just gotta keep playing.”
After shooting just 20 percent in the first quarter, Erie managed to turn things around as they shot 35 percent the rest of the way.
A flustered coach Taylor could be seen throughout the second half, as Erie cut into the double-digit Humboldt lead multiple times.
“We weren’t defending the ball screens well in the half court. Erie battled, they hit some big shots and we didn’t get off and help,” he said.
The Cubs were saved by 54 percent shooting from the field, including sophomore forward Colden Cook knocking down the team’s first triple of the season. Cook finished with 14 points and seven rebounds underneath.
“But, we’re still missing a lot of bunnies. We probably left another 10-15 points in the paint tonight,” Taylor noted.
Regardless of the scoring he adds for the Cubs, Taylor was especially pleased with sophomore point guard Blake Ellis’ play at the head of the offense throughout the tournament.
“Especially tonight, he was locked in on everything we were trying to do,” Taylor said.
Ellis went for six points, three assists and a pair of steals.
Though they eventually came up short on the night, Leach continues to see positives come out of his team—who finished as runners-up in the tournament.
“We’re gaining momentum and starting to figure out what our identity is,” Leach said. “Tonight, we maintained our composure. Against Southeast, we lost our composure, but tonight we didn’t. We fought for all 32 minutes.”
Humboldt senior small forward Trey Sommer added 10 points, eight rebounds and a block, while sophomore guard Asher Hart added two points and two steals.
Erie senior guard Logan Ewan notched six points and five rebounds, sophomore point guard Reid Duff posted six points, two rebounds and two assists and senior guard Juan Hernandez had five points on 2-of-3 shooting. Sophomore guard Eli Montee added three points and senior forward Gavin Reissig added a layup.
Up Next
Both squads are back in action on Tuesday. The Cubs (4-0) travel to Moran to take on the Marmaton Valley Wildcats. The Red Devils (2-2) return home to host the Oswego Indians.
“We’ve got these guys again later in the season and next time we hope to get a little closer, if not win,” Leach said. “We’re gonna perfect our craft as a team.”
Box Score
Erie 5 8 12 15 — 40
Humboldt 16 10 10 14 — 50
Scoring
Erie: Ethan Dillinger 18, Reid Duff 6, Logan Ewan 6, Juan Hernandez 5, Eli Montee 3, Gavin Reissig 2
Humboldt: Sam Hull 17, Colden Cook 14, Trey Sommer 10, Blake Ellis 7, Asher Hart 2
