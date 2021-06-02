Matt Resnick
Chanute High wrestlers took part in the program’s two-day team camp this week, receiving special instruction from Dylan Peters, head coach at Simpson College in Iowa. A former two-time All-American at the University of Northern Iowa, Peters was in town to impart his knowledge of certain techniques.
“We’re doing a tilting series,” said Peters during Wednesday’s final camp session, referring to variations of a technique that turns an opponent and exposes their back. “I’m hoping to show them things they can use in matches.”
This is the first of several team camps the program plans to hold this summer. The next camp June 15-17 is slated to feature coaches and team-members from Oklahoma State University wrestling.
‘We try to provide as many opportunities as we can for Chanute kids to wrestle,” said CHS head coach Andy Albright, adding that it’s good for his squad to “hear someone else’s voice.” “We’re just trying to get our kids better, and hope they pick up some things they can use in the future.”
Fresh off a State runner-up finish, Chanute’s juggernaut program loses several key pieces, but still returns to the majority of its varsity roster.
“We lost three really good seniors this year, each of whom made the State finals,” Albright said. “We also have 11 kids returning from this past year’s varsity team.”
Albright said he’s pleased with the talent in the program’s pipeline.
“We have some young, key guys coming up,” he said. “We have a freshman class I’m excited about. And with 11 of 14 starters back, we feel very good about the future.”
While Albright has designs on reloading as opposed to rebuilding, the loss of the three departing is significant. The trio — Brayden Dillow, Colton Seely and Trent Clements – punctuated their prep careers with sparkling performances at the Class 4A State Tournament in March.
“Those three are hammers,” Albright said. “They were really important to our program over the last four years. Those guys won four regional titles, four SEK titles, and also brought home two State trophies. They combined for more than 370 victories and outscored league opponents 801-64 in four years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.