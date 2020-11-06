ROBERT MAGOBET
The sounds of baseball were once again in the air as Neosho County Community College baseball players were gearing up for the 2021 season at Hudson Field.
The team effectively completed their fall 2020 season, which started Sept. 5 and ended Nov. 3, in preparation for real competition slated to begin Feb. 20.
They all know full well that there is global pandemic going on. But 35th-year head coach Steve Murry ensured that the precautions handed down by the NJCCC and the KJCCC were taken seriously, and the skipper said his team was able to get through it.
“First and foremost, we made it through COVID-free; that was a big goal so that we got our entire 60 days in and we accomplished that, so we were extremely happy about that,” Murry said. “That’s not as easy as people think. You take 40 individuals on the same field every day, in the same locker room and the same dugout, and try to stay healthy, that’s kind of rough. They’re testing every Friday, so we made it through the actual (fall) baseball season part, so we’re happy about that.”
Another layer that Murry said he was appreciative of was the fact that his team was able to complete all 31 scrimmages. Delaying or postponing any scrimmage would have impacted a player’s training and development. But this wasn’t the case and so the players are on schedule to try to continue working towards a winning baseball program once more – a feat that has been cemented for 11 straight years under Murry.
Takeaways
Beginning with hitting, the strength of NCCC, Luke Burk, a freshman infielder from Galena, Mo. who hit .460 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 17 games in the 2020 shortened year, continued his onslaught at the plate, hitting over .500 in quality at-bats. Four more hitters also really stood out this fall: Sophomore infielder Daegan Brady from Topeka; freshman infielder Mason Lundgrin from Salina; freshman designated hitter Drew Miller from Pryor, Okla.; and sophomore outfielder Khalil Thrasher from Eudora.
Brady, who didn’t play last season because of Tommy John surgery, hit .280 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 2019. Lundgrin last season hit .318 with two home runs and 12 RBI, Miller was at .419 with four home runs and 25 RBI, and Thrasher was up to .421 with a homer and 16 RBI.
Developments for the underclassmen weren’t as smooth as for those who were with NCCC’s program last year. But through the ups and downs when it comes to hitting on the freshman side, there are those who stood out, including freshman Ivan Witt – a Fort Scott All-State catcher that helped the Tigers go 22-2 in 2019.
As for pitching – an aspect the Panthers need hone in on – freshman right-handed pitcher Taylor Parrett from Fargo, ND, looked exceptional. Last year, Parrett was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA, six strikeouts and three walks in seven innings pitched.
“We would expect him to be really, really good as a returning starter, but he was heads and tails above everybody else,” Murry said.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Jack Ebright from Wichita also lit up the diamond. Ebright last season had four strikeouts and two walks in two innings pitched.
For the newcomers, freshman right-handed pitcher Brance Ware from Mound City, freshman right-handed pitcher Brady Pacha from Wichita, freshman left-handed pitcher Jordan Linderer from Lenexa, and freshman right-handed pitcher Drake LaRoche out of Fort Scott also threw strikes and got out of some jams.
On defense, Murry said his team needs to get better based on what he has seen to date.
“When our better guys were on the field, we didn’t make a ton of mistakes, but our lower half of our depth made a ton of mistakes,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do defensively and that’s going to become extremely important moving forward once we get back in it in the spring.”
Other events during
the fall season
To boost morale during an arduous process to getting better, the players participated in a singing contest, a Halloween baseball game, a home run derby and a World Series, which was a best-of-five series.
“The singing thing went off pretty well,” Murry said. “Our home run derby we were able to have even though it wasn’t the best of days out. It was a little tough to hit on, but we got it in.”
The home run derby winner was Burk, who hit many moonshots.
“Winning the derby was a great time and a great experience I’ll get to take with me the rest of my life,” Burk said.
“I do believe that the derby benefited me for the upcoming season. It allowed me to really get a feel for the inside pitch that I was a little bit susceptible to this fall, but after the derby, I got a good feel for how my hands need to work to really do some damage with that pitch.”
What’s next
Lifting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as conditioning on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be the next steps for the team before Thanksgiving break. Official practice will start Jan. 11. NCCC will have a 50-game, truncated season beginning in February due to COVID-19.
The Panthers are also raising money for a hitting tunnel – a huge net at home plate the players use for batting practice. The hitting tunnel, or the “batting practice turtle,” a name Murry and the players coined, generally run about $6,000. But it is very much needed, as the current one at Hudson Field is in bad shape and typically should be replaced every 15 years or so. For the fundraiser, Murry will use headshot-only cutouts of fans and place them on top of the outfield fence area. Each cutout costs $20, and there are 200 slots available. If the cutout is knocked over by a homerun, the corresponding fan will win $50. Checks can be sent to the NCCC Foundation, Attn: Steve Murry, 800 W. 14th St., Chanute, KS 66720. As of Friday, 10 cutouts have already been sold, and Murry said in a Facebook post that he received a $1,000 donation from a former player’s parent.
There may be cutouts in the stands this spring, as the decision for real fans being able to attend baseball games is yet to be made.
