ERIC SPRUILL
ERIE — The Erie boys basketball team rolled to a 61-53 win over Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan on Tuesday night in the first round of 2A sub-state on Tuesday night by a score of 61-46.
Mark Bogner scored a team-high 16 points on the night as the Red Devils had four players reach double digits in scoring.
St. Mary’s pulled within one-point at the half before the Red Devils took control.
The Red Devils (16-4) led 44-29 heading into the fourth and never looked back.
“Well, we battled in the first half and kind of grinded it out. We got some stops and hit some shots and got the momentum on our side and that helped,” EHS head coach Nick Pfeifer said.
Defense has always been a key for us and we have always wanted to put pressure on other team,” he said. “We have some different guys that can make some plays on the ball for us.”
The Panthers never got within 9 points in the second half, as the Red Devils cruised to victory.
Bogner led the Red Devils with 16 points, followed by Tyler Pasqualrelli with 15, Matthew Vail had 14, Eric Dillinger finished with 10 points.
“There is no question that easy buckets are not our friend and that is what we call non-negotiable,” Pfeifer said. “You could put zero and zero by their name and the same by ours; but we have some guys that can score it off our bench. We also have guys that can score and defend.”
The Red Devils (17-4) will take on Yates Center (10-10) on Friday night at 7:30 pm at Yates Center in the semifinals,
