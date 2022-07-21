Chanute Sharks League 22 - Champions

The Chanute Sharks swim team hoists the SEK League Championship trophy after securing its eighth straight title at Maring Aquatic Center on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

The Chanute Sharks swim team claimed its eighth straight SEK League Championship at Maring Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Sharks claimed the league title on the back of 55 first place, 48 second place and 49 third place finishes across the 72 events.

“As head coach, I am honored by all the athletes and their families,” Sharks head coach Betsy Olson said. “We are not perfect, but I love watching all of you love each other. Cheering on kids you know and kids you don’t know, recognizing a struggling one and stepping in to help and honoring opponents who push you and become your friend.”

Chanute Sharks League 22 - Nicholas Kays
Chanute Sharks League 22 - Young 1
Chanute Sharks League 22 - Young 2

