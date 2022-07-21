The Chanute Sharks swim team claimed its eighth straight SEK League Championship at Maring Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Sharks claimed the league title on the back of 55 first place, 48 second place and 49 third place finishes across the 72 events.
“As head coach, I am honored by all the athletes and their families,” Sharks head coach Betsy Olson said. “We are not perfect, but I love watching all of you love each other. Cheering on kids you know and kids you don’t know, recognizing a struggling one and stepping in to help and honoring opponents who push you and become your friend.”
Chanute has a distinct advantage in these meets due to the size of the team, boasting 73 Sharks to the 24 swimmers on the next-largest team. Despite this, Chanute dominated the meet beyond the point standings.
“Even if we broke down our points per swimmer and leveled the playing field, we would have still won the meet,” Olson said. “Our kids are so very focused and competitive.”
While the team has made large strides each week between meets, Olson and company wanted to make Saturday’s meet the fastest of the year.
“We wanted it to be the fastest day ever, something that all of them could achieve, and they did it,” Olson said. “They exploded with confidence, fierceness and celebration. Best time tickets were pouring out of aprons., and I lost track of how many times I heard our timers say, ‘That’s a best time.’”
A large swath of Sharks made the league meet their fastest day of the summer, posting personal-best or near-best times in all of their events; Zoey Lopez (5), Mia Fewins (6), Greyson Hunt (6), Addison Weilert (6), Elyana Holman (7), Sutton Murry (7), Logan Patton (7), Remy Reichert (7), Eliana Swader (7), Ellie Aikins (8), Ward VanHouden (8), Daxson Wire (8), Paisley Weilert (9), Landan Patton (10), Kanyon Vaughn (10), Maddox Vogel (10), Drake Wire (10), Sophia Brady (11), Luke Fewins (11), Camden Swader (11), Tessa Leach (12), Nathan Guernsey (12), Vera Olson (12), Mason Greve (13), Warrick Olson (13), Daniel Stanley (13), Wyatt Stephenson (13), Carter Swader (13), Kiley Dillow (14), Jack Fickel (14), Jacee Gilmore (14), Willow Vaughn (14), Noah Vogel (15), Emma B’Hymer (16), Logan Stover (17), Xander Weilert (17) and Nathan Stanley (18).
Up Next
The Chanute Sharks have one final meet left on the schedule for the summer, heading to Joplin this weekend for a two-day meet.
Team Scores
Chanute 5792.5
Coffeyville 2147.5
Independence 1198
Iola 1130
Humboldt 351
Event Results
* - denotes personal-best time
Girls 18-and-under 200 Free: 2nd - Emma B'Hymer, 2:14.46* 3rd - Madelynn Lowry, 2:23.78* 4th - Kiley Dillow, 2:30.35* 8th - Hannah Galt, 2:57.13
Boys 18-and-under 200 Free: 2nd - Nathan Stanley, 2:17.69* 3rd - Logan Stover, 2:18.06* 5th - Warrick Olson, 2:31.27* 6th - Nicholas Kays, 2:43.44* 8th - Jack Fickel, 2:50.25*
Mixed 6-and-under 100 Medley: 1st - Team A (Mia Fewins, Fletcher VanHouden, Stella Nothern, Addison Weilert), 2:20.25
Mixed 7-8 100 Medley: 1st - Team A (Jase Leroy, Sutton Murry, Georgia Olson, Ward VanHouden), 1:35.50. 2nd - Team B (Joseph Brady, Liam Sheerer, Maci Romine, Daxson Wire), 1:49.50. 3rd - Team C (Remy Reichert, Becca Seibel, Remee Carter, Eliana Swader), 1:58.28
Mixed 9-10 100 Medley: 3rd - Team B (Aiden Leroy, Brooks Brady, Maddox Vogel, Rylie Noble), 1:39.69
Mixed 11-12 200 Medley: 1st - Team A (Josiah Galt, Vera Olson, Madison Seibel, Camden Swader), 2:36.56. 3rd - Team B (Sophia Brady, Kinley Baker, Raegan Marple, Rylan Carter), 3:06.37. 5th - Team C (Gabe Robinson, Luke Fewins, Nathan Guernsey, Kyndall Lopez), 3:28.66
Mixed 13-14 200 Medley: 1st - Team A (Kiley Dillow, Daniel Stanley, Warrick Olson, Wyatt Stephenson), 2:07.60. 2nd - Team B (Jacee Gilmore, Jack Fickel, Mason Greve, Zoey Turner), 2:29.97. 3rd - Team C 2:38.10
Mixed 15-18 200 Medley: 1st - Team A (Elle Kreighbaum, Emma B'Hymer, Nathan Stanley, Xander Weilert), 1:57.51* 3rd - Team B (Madelynn Lowry, Noah Vogel, Logan Stover, Nicholas Kays), 2:10.63. 7th - Team C (Olivia Tadlock, Donavan Showalter, Karissa Cook, Brock Small), 2:58.43
Girls 10-and-under 50 Free: 5th - Georgia Olson, 43.67 6th - Paisley Weilert, 47.72* 8th - Sutton Murry, 51.75 13th - Rylie Noble, 55.15 17th - Becca Seibel, 1:00.68
Boys 10-and-under 50 Free: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn, 37.44* 2nd - Caleb Swader, 38.81 3rd - Ward VanHouden, 39.72* 4th - Aiden Leroy, 40.00 5th - Maddox Vogel, 40.27* 6th - Jase Leroy, 44.26* 7th - Daxson Wire, 45.56* 9th - Brooks Brady, 45.84* 11th - Cooper Kmiec, 48.79 12th - Drake Wire, 49.90 13th - Joseph Brady, 50.01* 17th - Landan Patton, 56.63* 18th - Peyton Hestand, 58.68* 19th - Liam Sheerer, 1:09.82 20, Mason Cain, 1:09.90
Girls 11-12 100 Free: 3rd - Vera Olson, 1:16.10* 6th - Madison Seibel, 1:26.00 7th - Raegan Marple, 1:28.81 9th - Rylan Carter, 1:30.07 10th - Sophia Brady, 1:31.12* 12th - Kinley Baker, 1:34.93
Boys 11-12 100 Free: 1st - Camden Swader, 1:15.03* 2nd - Josiah Galt, 1:15.21*
Girls 13-14 100 Free: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 1:05.03* 2nd - Jacee Gilmore, 1:11.35* 5th - Hannah Galt, 1:18.72 6th - Willow Vaughn, 1:18.87* 7th - Zoey Turner, 1:22.62
Boys 13-14 100 Free: 1st - Warrick Olson, 1:02.84* 2nd - Wyatt Stephenson, 1:08.03* 3rd - Jack Fickel, 1:10.21 4th - Mason Greve, 1:13.18* 5th - Daniel Stanley, 1:13.25* 7th - Carter Swader, 1:31.93
Girls 15-18 100 Free: 2nd - Emma B'Hymer, 1:00.44* 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum, 1:04.28 4th - Madelynn Lowry, 1:05.10 7th - Karissa Cook, 1:17.99 8th - Olivia Tadlock, 1:20.10
Boys 15-18 100 Free: 1st - Nathan Stanley, 55.81* 3rd - Xander Weilert, 59.03* 4th - Logan Stover, 1:01.43* 6th - Noah Vogel, 1:06.09* 8th - Nicholas Kays, 1:08.12 11th - Donavan Showalter, 1:22.31*
Girls 6-and-under 25 Fly: 1st - Stella Nothern, 35.69 4th - Addison Weilert, 47.91
Boys 6-and-under 25 Fly: 2nd - Fletcher VanHouden, 36.57
Girls 7-8 25 Fly: 1st - Georgia Olson, 25.63 2nd - Sutton Murry, 27.22* 3rd - Remee Carter, 31.38 4th - Maci Romine, 31.69 5th - Eliana Swader, 32.57*
Boys 7-8 25 Fly: 1st - Ward VanHouden, 25.56* 2nd - Daxson Wire, 28.47* 4th - Jase Leroy, 29.78 6th - Joseph Brady, 34.03
Girls 9-10 25 Fly: 5th - Paisley Weilert, 28.66* 8th - Rylie Noble, 31.32
Boys 9-10 25 Fly: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn, 20.25 3rd - Maddox Vogel, 21.00* 4th - Aiden Leroy, 22.56 5th - Caleb Swader, 25.38 6th - Cooper Kmiec, 26.94* 7th - Drake Wire, 28.37* 8th - Landan Patton, 32.71* 9th - Brooks Brady, 32.91 10th - Peyton Hestand, 33.69*
Girls 11-12 50 Fly: 2nd - Vera Olson, 40.93 4th - Madison Seibel, 41.31 8th - Kinley Baker, 48.57* 11th - Rylan Carter, 55.77* 13th - Sophia Brady, 1:00.40* 14th - Kyndall Lopez, 1:05.21
Boys 11-12 50 Fly: 1st - Josiah Galt, 37.37* 2nd - Camden Swader, 37.72* 3rd - Nathan Guernsey, 49.87* 4th - Luke Fewins, 51.19* 7th - Madan Greve, 1:04.63
Girls 13-14 50 Fly: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 32.86 2nd - Jacee Gilmore, 37.15* 4th - Hannah Galt, 42.94 5th - Willow Vaughn, 44.00* 7th - Zoey Turner, 45.25*
Boys 13-14 50 Fly: 1st - Warrick Olson, 31.53* 2nd - Daniel Stanley, 35.95* 3rd - Carter Swader, 36.53* 4th - Jack Fickel, 39.15 5th - Mason Greve, 40.68*
Girls 15-18 50 Fly: 1st - Emma B'Hymer, 29.45* 4th - Elle Kreighbaum, 34.30 5th - Madelynn Lowry, 34.91 7th - Karissa Cook, 39.71 9th - Olivia Tadlock, 47.06
Boys 15-18 50 Fly: 1st - Nathan Stanley, 26.62* 3rd - Xander Weilert, 29.40* 4th - Logan Stover, 30.00* 5th - Noah Vogel, 33.06* 8th - Donavan Showalter, 39.05* 9th - Nicholas Kays, 39.12 11th - Brock Small, 1:03.06
Girls 6-and-under 25 Back: 1st - Addison Weilert, 32.32* 2nd - Stella Nothern, 33.31 4th - Mia Fewins, 37.19* 5th - Saffron VanHouden, 37.65* 8th - Zoey Lopez, 45.34*
Boys 6-and-under 25 Back: 2nd - Fletcher VanHouden, 31.65*
Girls 7-8 25 Back: 1st - Sutton Murry, 24.31* 2nd - Maci Romine, 25.69* 3rd - Georgia Olson, 27.02 5th - Eliana Swader, 27.63* 6th - Ellie Aikins, 30.64* 8th - Remee Carter, 31.12 9th - Becca Seibel, 32.10 11th - Elyana Holman, 39.06* 14th - Kourtney Noble, 1:10.47
Boys 7-8 25 Back: 1st - Ward VanHouden, 23.25* 3rd - Jase Leroy, 26.08 5th - Remy Reichert, 26.50* 5th - Joseph Brady, 26.50 8th - Logan Patton, 31.69* 9th - Daxson Wire, 32.20 11th - Mason Cain, 33.97 12th - Liam Sheerer, 38.78 13th - Jesse Cook, 53.00
Girls 9-10 25 Back: 4th - Paisley Weilert, 26.12 17th - Rylie Noble, 35.00
Boys 9-10 25 Back: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn, 21.79* 2nd - Caleb Swader, 22.56 3rd - Aiden Leroy, 23.69 5th - Brooks Brady, 25.57 7th - Cooper Kmiec, 28.09 9th - Drake Wire, 30.81 10th - Landan Patton, 33.13* 11th - Peyton Hestand, 38.60
Girls 11-12 50 Back: 1st - Vera Olson, 41.10 6th - Rylan Carter, 45.89* 8th - Sophia Brady, 49.12 10th - Raegan Marple, 50.29 12th - Madison Seibel, 51.52 15th - Kinley Baker, 54.20 16th - Kyndall Lopez, 54.62 19th - Tessa Leach, 57.88*
Boys 11-12 50 Back: 1st - Josiah Galt, 40.50 2nd - Camden Swader, 42.07 3rd - Luke Fewins, 48.19* 5th - Nathan Guernsey, 50.84 7th - Madan Greve, 1:01.97 9th - Gabe Robinson, 1:02.37
Girls 13-14 50 Back: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 34.21* 2nd - Jacee Gilmore, 37.43 3rd - Hannah Galt, 41.57 7th - Willow Vaughn, 44.75* 8th - Zoey Turner, 44.97
Boys 13-14 50 Back: 1st - Warrick Olson, 37.06* 2nd - Wyatt Stephenson, 37.19* 3rd - Jack Fickel, 39.03* 4th - Mason Greve, 39.48* 5th - Daniel Stanley, 44.20 6th - Carter Swader, 45.16*
Girls 15-18 50 Back: 2nd - Emma B'Hymer, 31.06* 4th - Elle Kreighbaum, 34.00 5th - Madelynn Lowry, 36.96 6th - Karissa Cook, 37.59 9th - Olivia Tadlock, 46.94
Boys 15-18 50 Back: 2nd - Nathan Stanley, 31.06* 3rd - Xander Weilert, 33.59* 4th - Logan Stover, 33.60* 5th - Noah Vogel, 35.31 7th - Donavan Showalter, 40.22 8th - Nicholas Kays, 40.75
Girls 6-and-under 25 Breast: 1st - Stella Nothern, 37.84* 3rd - Addison Weilert, 51.22*
Boys 6-and-under 25 Breast: 2nd - Fletcher VanHouden, 43.87
Girls 7-8 25 Breast: 1st - Sutton Murry, 25.82* 2nd - Georgia Olson, 29.15 3rd - Maci Romine, 37.88* 4th - Eliana Swader, 39.63*
Boys 7-8 25 Breast: 1st - Liam Sheerer, 30.90 3rd - Daxson Wire, 34.45 4th - Ward VanHouden, 34.68* 5th - Jase Leroy, 36.85 6th - Joseph Brady, 38.52 7th - Remy Reichert, 39.25* 9th - Logan Patton, 40.75*
Girls 9-10 25 Breast: 6th - Paisley Weilert, 27.77* 8th - Rylie Noble, 32.88
Boys 9-10 25 Breast: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn, 23.38* 2nd - Aiden Leroy, 24.72* 3rd - Cooper Kmiec, 24.83 4th - Caleb Swader, 26.15 5th - Maddox Vogel, 28.13 8th - Drake Wire, 34.42* 10th - Landan Patton, 36.12*
Girls 11-12 50 Breast: 1st - Vera Olson, 43.72* 3rd - Kinley Baker, 48.35* 8th - Raegan Marple, 52.75* 11th - Rylan Carter, 56.06 13th - Madison Seibel, 1:00.85* 14th - Tessa Leach, 1:01.38 15th - Kyndall Lopez, 1:02.47
Boys 11-12 50 Breast: 1st - Camden Swader, 43.37* 2nd - Josiah Galt, 46.01* 3rd - Luke Fewins, 52.90 4th - Gabe Robinson, 1:00.75
Girls 13-14 50 Breast: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 39.72* 3rd - Jacee Gilmore, 42.36* 5th - Zoey Turner, 46.75 6th - Willow Vaughn, 47.60 8th - Hannah Galt, 52.99
Boys 13-14 50 Breast: 1st - Daniel Stanley, 34.57* 2nd - Jack Fickel, 36.34* 3rd - Warrick Olson, 37.03 4th - Mason Greve, 44.13* 5th - Carter Swader, 46.06*
Girls 15-18 50 Breast: 2nd - Emma B'Hymer, 32.75* 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum, 36.19 4th - Madelynn Lowry, 41.89* 8th - Karissa Cook, 46.77 9th - Olivia Tadlock, 46.97
Boys 15-18 50 Breast: 1st - Nathan Stanley, 32.54* 3rd - Xander Weilert, 37.00* 5th - Noah Vogel, 37.21* 7th - Logan Stover, 38.21* 8th - Nicholas Kays, 39.18* 9th - Donavan Showalter, 39.31* 12th - Brock Small, 1:11.38
Girls 6-and-under 25 Free: 1st - Stella Nothern, 27.14* 2nd - Addison Weilert, 32.03 3rd - Mia Fewins, 33.53* 4th - Saffron VanHouden, 36.10* 7th - Zoey Lopez, 40.19*
Boys 6-and-under 25 Free: 1st - Fletcher VanHouden, 25.08* 3rd - Greyson Hunt, 35.60*
Girls 7-8 25 Free: 1st - Georgia Olson, 19.63 2nd - Sutton Murry, 20.96* 4th - Eliana Swader, 24.19* 5th - Maci Romine, 26.09* 6th - Becca Seibel, 26.22 8th - Ellie Aikins*, 28.19 9th - Remee Carter, 29.47 13th - Elyana Holman, 42.91* 14th - Kourtney Noble, 50.21
Boys 7-8 25 Free: 1st - Ward VanHouden, 18.57* 2nd - Daxson Wire, 19.85* 3rd - Jase Leroy, 20.06 6th - Joseph Brady, 25.66 7th - Remy Reichert, 26.28* 8th - Mason Cain, 27.39 10th - Liam Sheerer, 29.41 11th - Logan Patton, 29.47* 13th - Jesse Cook, 48.91*
Girls 9-10 25 Free: 7th - Paisley Weilert, 21.50 15th - Rylie Noble, 24.99*
Boys 9-10 25 Free: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn, 17.22* 2nd - Caleb Swader, 17.37 4th - Maddox Vogel, 18.47* 5th - Aiden Leroy, 19.59 6th - Brooks Brady, 21.03 8th - Drake Wire, 21.68* 9th - Cooper Kmiec, 22.10* 11th - Landan Patton, 25.16* 12th - Peyton Hestand, 29.25
Girls 11-12 50 Free: 2nd - Vera Olson, 33.68* 5th - Madison Seibel, 36.32 8th - Raegan Marple, 39.75* 9th - Sophia Brady, 41.00* 11th - Rylan Carter, 41.80 12th - Kinley Baker, 43.79 17th - Kyndall Lopez, 47.50* 19th - Tessa Leach, 49.22*
Boys 11-12 50 Free: 1st - Camden Swader, 32.34 2nd - Josiah Galt, 34.34 4th - Nathan Guernsey, 39.44 6th - Luke Fewins, 41.94* 7th - Madan Greve, 48.56 9th - Gabe Robinson, 55.59*
Girls 13-14 50 Free: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 29.18* 2nd - Jacee Gilmore, 31.16* 5th - Hannah Galt, 34.99 6th - Willow Vaughn, 35.19* 7th - Zoey Turner, 35.22
Boys 13-14 50 Free: 1st - Warrick Olson, 27.29* 2nd - Wyatt Stephenson, 29.16 3rd - Daniel Stanley, 30.84* 4th - Jack Fickel, 32.16 5th - Mason Greve, 33.95* 7th - Carter Swader, 36.44*
Girls 15-18 50 Free: 2nd - Emma B'Hymer, 27.66* 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum, 28.69* 6th - Madelynn Lowry, 30.44 7th - Karissa Cook, 33.37 11th - Olivia Tadlock, 36.65
Boys 15-18 50 Free: 1st - Nathan Stanley, 24.25* 3rd - Xander Weilert, 26.22* 4th - Logan Stover, 27.30* 7th - Noah Vogel, 28.57 10th - Nicholas Kays, 29.22* 11th - Donavan Showalter, 35.41* 13th - Brock Small, 55.02*
Girls 10-and-under 100 IM: 4th - Georgia Olson, 1:58.87 6th - Sutton Murry, 2:13.38* 14th - Rylie Noble, 2:39.02
Boys 10-and-under 100 IM: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn, 1:38.84* 2nd - Aiden Leroy, 1:42.28* 3rd - Caleb Swader, 1:53.22* 4th - Maddox Vogel, 1:59.75* 5th - Cooper Kmiec, 2:07.76 6th - Brooks Brady, 2:12.00* 7th - Drake Wire, 2:15.00* 8th - Daxson Wire, 2:23.50*
Girls 11-12 100 IM: 2nd - Vera Olson, 1:27.34* 6th - Kinley Baker, 1:42.10* 7th - Madison Seibel, 1:44.44* 8th - Raegan Marple, 1:44.47 9th - Rylan Carter, 1:46.75* 12th - Sophia Brady, 1:55.62* 14th - Tessa Leach, 2:09.88* 15th - Kyndall Lopez, 2:22.15
Boys 11-12 100 IM: 1st - Camden Swader, 1:27.50* 2nd - Josiah Galt, 1:27.94 3rd - Luke Fewins, 1:44.31* 4th - Nathan Guernsey, 1:48.81* 6th - Madan Greve, 2:13.59
Girls 13-14 100 IM: 1st - Kiley Dillow, 1:17.57* 2nd - Jacee Gilmore, 1:26.75* 4th - Willow Vaughn, 1:32.28* 5th - Zoey Turner, 1:35.40 6th - Hannah Galt, 1:35.75
Boys 13-14 100 IM: 1st - Warrick Olson, 1:15.63* 2nd - Jack Fickel, 1:22.90* 3rd - Mason Greve, 1:23.31* 4th - Daniel Stanley, 1:24.50* 6th - Carter Swader, 1:44.78*
Girls 15-18 100 IM: 2nd - Emma B'Hymer, 1:10.91* 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum, 1:14.87 5th - Madelynn Lowry, 1:20.97 7th - Karissa Cook, 1:29.10 11th - Olivia Tadlock, 1:42.16
Boys 15-18 100 IM: 1st - Nathan Stanley, 1:05.20* 3rd - Xander Weilert, 1:10.00* 4th - Logan Stover, 1:13.31* 6th - Noah Vogel, 1:19.88* 7th - Nicholas Kays, 1:25.26 10th - Brock Small, 2:27.37
Mixed 6-and-under 100 Free: 1st - Team A (Stella Nothern, Addison Weilert, Fletcher VanHouden), 2:06.38. 3rd - Team B (Mia Fewins, Zoey Lopez, Greyson Hunt, Saffron VanHouden), 2:45.85
Mixed 7-8 100 Free: 1st - Team A (Ward VanHouden, Jase Leroy, Daxson Wire, Georgia Olson), 1:20.59. 2nd - Team C (Eliana Swader, Liam Sheerer, Remy Reichert, Mason Cain), 1:49.97. 4th - Team D (Ellie Aikins, Elyana Holman, Logan Patton, Remee Carter), 2:17.72. 5th - Team B (Joseph Brady, Becca Seibel, Maci Romine, Sutton Murry), 2:32.94
Mixed 9-10 100 Free: 3rd - Team B (Brooks Brady, Rylie Noble, Drake Wire, Maddox Vogel), 1:27.44. 7th - Team A (Aiden Leroy, Paisley Weilert, Kanyon Vaughn, Caleb Swader), 2:16.15
Mixed 11-12 200 Free: 1st - Team A (Josiah Galt, Madison Seibel, Vera Olson, Camden Swader), 2:19.77. 3rd - Team B (Raegan Marple, Nathan Guernsey, Kinley Baker, Rylan Carter), 2:32.12. 6th - Team C (Sophia Brady, Kyndall Lopez, Luke Fewins, Madan Greve), 3:04.47
Mixed 13-14 200 Free: 1st - Team A (Kiley Dillow, Jack Fickel, Wyatt Stephenson, Warrick Olson), 1:58.16. 2nd - Team B (Daniel Stanley, Zoey Turner, Mason Greve, Jacee Gilmore), 2:10.28. 4th - Team C 2:23.77
Mixed 15-18 200 Free: 1st - Team A (Xander Weilert, Emma B'Hymer, Logan Stover, Nathan Stanley), 1:44.83. 3rd - Team B (Elle Kreighbaum, Madelynn Lowry, Nicholas Kays, Noah Vogel), 1:55.03. 8th - Team C (Donavan Showalter, Karissa Cook, Olivia Tadlock, Willow Vaughn), 2:48.41
