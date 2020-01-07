TOPEKA – Regional girls wrestling originally scheduled for Feb. 15 will now take place over two days, Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday the 15th.
For the inaugural season, as of Jan. 2, there are 972 girls participating in Kansas with an alpha weight.
By rule, each wrestler is limited to five matches per day. The amount of matches needed to complete the regional would not be possible under the one-day format.
One classification made up of 150 schools has been divided into two regionals. Brackets will be 16- or 32=person brackets. Each school will be permitted one entry per weight class and the top six finishers in each weight class will qualify from each regional.
The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Salina.
Girls Weight Classes - 101, 109, 116, 123, 130, 136, 143, 155, 170, 191, 235
PAOLA HS Darin Gagnebin, Regional Manager
Altamont-Labette County HS, Atchison HS, Baldwin HS, Basehor-Linwood HS, Burlingame HS, Burlington HS, Caney Valley HS, Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail HS, Chanute HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Cherryvale HS, Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS, Columbus HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Erie HS, Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Fort Scott HS, Fredonia HS, Gardner-Edgerton HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Holton HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Humboldt HS, Independence HS, Iola HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS, Kansas City-JC Harmon HS, Kansas City-Piper HS, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Kansas City-Turner HS, Kansas City-Washington HS, Kansas City-Wyandotte HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Lansing HS, Lawrence HS, Lawrence-Free State HS, Leavenworth HS, Louisburg HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Olathe East HS, Olathe North HS, Olathe Northwest HS, Olathe South HS, Olathe West HS, Osawatomie HS, Oskaloosa HS, Ottawa HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS, Paola HS, Parsons HS, Pittsburg HS, Sabetha HS, Shawnee Mission North HS, Shawnee Mission Northwest HS, Shawnee Mission South HS, Shawnee Mission West HS, Shawnee-Mill Valley HS, Silver Lake HS, Spring Hill HS, St. Marys HS, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS, Tonganoxie HS, Topeka HS, Topeka West HS, Topeka-Highland Park HS, Topeka-Seaman HS, Topeka-Washburn Rural HS
