Windy and tough conditions on Monday at Independence Country Club didn’t blow Chanute High golf too far back from the competition as the Lady Blue Comets finished in third place in the last regular season meet and league tournament.
Chanute tallied a 427 with only Caney (421) and Pittsburg (388) ahead. Jerlyn Kustanborter finished in fourth place individually with an 88, while Timmen Goracke was seventh with a 99, Megan Kueser cemented 20th place with a 115, Janessa Varndell was at 33rd place with a 122, and Katelyn Caldwell placed 34th with a 123.
“Definitely some struggles because of (the wind), but the girls battled through and played better as the day wore on,” CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said. “...We had an opportunity to see the course and make some plans for regionals next week at the same location. Between the last two Mondays, we have formulated a plan of attack off the tees for each hole. Additionally, the girls now have an idea of where the dangers lie on the course and how to avoid those. We will break down how they played hole by hole this week and discuss what we did right and what we need to do differently next Monday.”
