JARED McMASTERS
FREDONIA — For a pair of Humboldt Cubs, the cross country season remains alive for another weekend.
Humboldt’s Drew Wilhite and McKenna Jones each qualified for the KSHSAA 3A Cross Country Championships with strong outings at their Regionals in Fredonia on Saturday.
“After the weather cleared up we had a beautiful day to compete at our regional meet,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “Both teams had plans to run with specific individuals from other teams. In some cases we were able to do that. Unfortunately our strategy wasn’t enough to get more than our top two runners in.”
Out of a field of 67 runners on the boys side, Wilhite darted out to a third-place finish to leave with a medal and his fourth trip to the state championships in his career. His 18:11.4 time was less than a minute behind Girard’s Tanner Ulbrich for first place and 0.17 seconds behind second place.
“Drew has been our number one runner since his freshman year,” Carlson said. “After starting the season with a bad cold, he has come on strong lately.”
Along with Wilhite’s solid performance, the rest of the Cubs on the boys side collectively ran well enough to pick up a fourth-place team finish out of seven schools.
Junior Peyton Wallace finished in 17th place at 19:44, and senior Levi McGowen took home 30th place with his 21:02 time.
Freshman Brigg Shannon ran the race in 22:37 to earn a 42nd-place finish in his first regional race.
Two Humboldt seniors, Cooper Woods and Colton Johnson, concluded their careers with a 54th place finish and a 59th place finish. Johnson’s time of 24:56 was a personal record for his tenure with the Cubs.
“The rest of the boys ran good races but just came up a few spots short of earning a team trip to the state championships,” Carlson said.
On the girls team, Jones was the clear standout as a freshman in her first regional race. Her 22:27 time was 90 seconds short of a top-three performance in the field of 66 runners.
“McKenna has been our No. 1 runner all year, and she continued that streak by running a smart race and earning a trip to state as a freshman,” Carlson said.
Junior Lulu Melendez maneuvered through the group to finish in 22nd place with her best time of the season. About 39 seconds behind Melendez was freshman Anna Heisler in 32nd place, and the rest of Humboldt’s four other girls all finished near each other between 46th place and 53rd place.
“Lulu ran her best time of the year by 47 seconds,” Carlson said. “The rest of the girls battled hard, and we are thankful for their hard work and effort this season.”
Up Next
Jones and Wilhite will compete in the KSHSAA 3A Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Wamego Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.