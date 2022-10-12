NCCC Volleyball vs. Independence 9.21.22 - Iva Putnik

Neosho County outside Iva Putnik (13) goes up to serve during a home match against Independence on Sept. 21, 2022.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

COLUMBUS, Neb. — In their second trip to Nebraska for a tournament this season, the Neosho County Panthers again went 4-0 in the land of the Cornhuskers. The Panthers took down Southeast CC and Central CC-Columbus on Friday, before defeating Northeast CC and North Platte CC on Saturday.

“The quality of our play this weekend was incredible,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “They played really well together, like a combined unit.”

