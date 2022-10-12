COLUMBUS, Neb. — In their second trip to Nebraska for a tournament this season, the Neosho County Panthers again went 4-0 in the land of the Cornhuskers. The Panthers took down Southeast CC and Central CC-Columbus on Friday, before defeating Northeast CC and North Platte CC on Saturday.
“The quality of our play this weekend was incredible,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “They played really well together, like a combined unit.”
The Panthers were swinging clean in this one, posting a .228 hitting percentage and converting kills on over a third of their attacks.
The Panthers opened the weekend with a sweep of the Southeast Storm, taking the three sets 25-12, 25-18, 25-9. Matsdorff noted the match helped ease them into the rest of the weekend.
“I think our team plays better in tournaments and away games this year,” Matsdorff said. “I don’t know if it's a lack of pressure or what it is, but we have really good results when we travel.”
Matsdorff might be onto something, as the Panthers are 15-4 in non-home games this season, and just 3-3 in matches inside Neosho Gymnasium.
Freshman outside Iva Putnik led the attack against Southeast with nine kills, while sophomore middle back Talia Wright had seven kills and three blocks.
Due to a concussion in the days leading up to the tournament, sophomore libero Riley Kennedy was sidelined, replaced by sophomore libero Emma Garrison.
“Emma did a really good job and answered really well in that position,” Matsdorff said. “She had a positive attitude on the court and talked a lot. The team responded well to the motivation she provided.”
Garrison amassed 70 digs and 18 assists in the four matches, while committing just four errors on attacking, defense and in the service.
After the sweep of Southeast, Neosho County eked out the win in a five-set match with the Central Raiders by a score of 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-9.
Freshman outside Sydnee Dudolski had a team-high 26 kills in this one, while Putnik had 13 with freshman middle back Adisyn Igo posting 10.
“Even after the sets we lost, they came back stronger. They didn’t give up,” Matsdorff said.
Saturday saw the Panthers defeat Northeast and North Platte in four sets each.
After an extended first set, Neosho County took down the Northeast Hawks 26-28, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-12. Dudolski again led with 22 kills, Wright had 13 and Putnik notched another 10. Wright and freshman London Hilton both had four blocks, while the Panthers allowed just a pair of aces.
The final match of the weekend tallied another Panther win, as the North Platte Knights were topped 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-17. Dudolski notched another 26 kills, Putnik added 10 and Hilton added six. Igo stepped up with five blocks, while freshman defensive specialist Callie Palecki went down for a team-high 17 digs in the match.
“The hitters have given us really positive answers, and have good connections with our setter,” Matsdorff said.
Sophomore setter Marah Zenner continued her high rate of assisting, currently posting 8.75 assists/set. Zenner finished the weekend with 160 assists and 48 digs across the 16 sets.
“(Marah) is a really good leader on the court,” Matsdorff said. “She keeps the team confident, and she’s improving. That leads to our middles getting faster.”
One area of strength the Panthers have hit on all season, and will continue doing so, is defense. Receiving and passing is as big a focus as setting and hitting for Neosho County.
“Our goal is to pass with similar stats to NCAA Division I players. Our defensive players have a really good pass, and are approaching that mark,” Matsdorff said. “Sometimes we can struggle with the serve, like against Dodge City, but most of the time we don’t have a problem with defense.”
Matsdorff attributes a majority of the defensive success to assistant coach and Neosho County alumni Taryn Stroble. While Matsdorff hammers on the setters and hitters, Stroble has taken the defensive specialists and liberos under her wing.
Serving was again solid for Neosho County, as the Panthers recorded 28 aces to just 17 service errors on the weekend.
Up Next
Neosho County (18-7, 3-3) is back on the road today, taking on the Blue Devils of Kansas City Kansas (28-2, 7-0) in a best-of-5 match. The Panthers are looking to knock-off an undefeated KCKCC squad with just three Kansas Jayhawk Conference matches remaining.
“I think that they are excited for the match tomorrow,” Matsdorff said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a big confidence match. After our performance this weekend, they are confident going to Kansas City.”
Box Scores
Neosho 25 25 25 (3)
Southeast 12 18 9 (0)
Neosho 25 19 18 25 25 (3)
Central 22 25 25 18 9 (2)
Neosho 26 25 25 25 (3)
Northeast 28 18 19 12 (1)
Neosho 26 25 25 25 (3)
No. Platte 28 21 16 17 (1)
Kansas Jayhawk Conference Standings
Johnson Co. - 28-2, 7-0
Cowley - 26-2, 5-1
KCKCC - 18-7, 4-2
Coffeyville - 21-7, 4-3
Neosho Co. - 18-7, 3-3
Independence - 12-9, 3-3
Allen Co. - 14-9, 3-4
Fort Scott - 6-18, 2-4
Labette - 6-18, 1-5
Hesston - 2-11, 0-7
