A reliable routine. Who needs it?
NJCAA fall sports, including football, volleyball and others, are gearing up for their second championship season of the calendar year.
The national governing body for junior college athletics moved nearly every sport to the spring semester for the 2020-21 year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the 2021-22 academic year approaching, those same fall sports that competed in the spring are back in their normal fall slots.
“The safety is a big issue with all our athletes. Recovery time and rest is something that’s been talked about a lot, and the coaches are totally aware of that,” said Kansas Jayhawk Conference commissioner Carl Heinrich. “Somebody may play fewer plays a game. We moved the game dates back a week, so hopefully that’ll help a bit.”
Going back-to-back, on its face, has the looks of a physical demand put upon the athletes. However, the prevailing consensus around the KJCCC is an appreciation for moving back to the fall.
“What kids do in the offseason, getting bigger, stronger and faster, it’s not a question that was brought up as a concern of the coaches,” Heinrich said. “The coaches are just ready to get to the regular schedule. I think we all are.”
NCCC: It’s all new to us
Neosho County volleyball, which earned a berth to the NJCAA National Tournament, is among the teams preparing for another new challenge manifested by the pandemic.
“It’s obviously something none of us have done before in the sport,” Neosho County head coach Marisa Compton said. “But none of our kids are going to be used to the fall season. It’ll be new for all of us. We’re returning seven players, so that will help the freshmen coming in.”
Labette volleyball head coach Haley Miller is also leaning on veteran leadership to navigate more uncharted waters.
“My sophomores are doing a good job leading summer workouts,” Miller said. “So far, they’ve handled it well. We’ll handle the turnaround easily as long as we have that leadership.”
Many fall sports found benefit in an unexpected, extended preseason that lasted an entire semester.
“It was an exciting season,” Compton said. “COVID was a bit of a blessing in disguise when it came to taking over the program in July. It gave me a chance to train the entire fall semester. We had only returned one sophomore. So to have those new girls with all that time was a blessing.”
Adjusting to the rapid preseason pace again will take some re-acclimating. The first volleyball matches start in mid-August while football starts in early September.
“We went from having the longest preseason to now having two weeks from arriving on campus to playing,” Miller said. “We have 18 kids, so that’s one of the most full rosters we’ve had. I’m hoping those girls are ready to make the changes.”
Compton is an advocate for extending the fall preseason after witnessing the mass overlap of sports in the spring.
“One thing I wish we could do that NCAA and NAIA schools get is having a longer preseason,” Compton said. “You realize how important it is and how much less stress you can put on kids’ bodies. You don’t have to prepare for conference play in 14-20 days. With us playing in the spring, it showed that our sports can overlap a little more to accommodate a longer preseason.”
Most fall sports faced a layoff that lasted more than a calendar year. That layoff is now whittled down to roughly four months.
“They’re college athletes and they’re ready to go,” Miller said. “Most high school athletes go all year between multiple sports and travel ball. They’ll be fine with it.”
