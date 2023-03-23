Erie SOFT 2022 - Jacksen Powell and Skyller Hopper

Erie senior Jacksen Powell (1) and sophomore Skyller Hopper (4), pictured here during the 2022 season, return to the Red Devils lineup for the 2023 season.

 Crystal McGowen | Contributed

Entering the second season at the helm of the Erie softball program, head coach Russell Nordt and the Red Devils are looking to turn things around in 2023.

The Red Devils finished 1-19 at the bottom of the Tri-Valley League in 2022. Nordt wants things to change, starting with finishing in the top half of the league.

