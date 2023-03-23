Entering the second season at the helm of the Erie softball program, head coach Russell Nordt and the Red Devils are looking to turn things around in 2023.
The Red Devils finished 1-19 at the bottom of the Tri-Valley League in 2022. Nordt wants things to change, starting with finishing in the top half of the league.
The lone graduate from last season’s squad was Courtney Merrit, a starter who Nordt noted was a good player for the Red Devils.
Erie hopes to lean on quality pitching, solid defense and good leadership from the upperclassmen to get in the win column more than once this year.
“I think we will be strong on defense, our pitching should be good and our at bats should be good. We have several girls who can hit the ball,” Nordt said. “Our main weakness is not having a lot of speed as a team, and we are young.”
Returning to the lineup as all-league selections last season, senior utility players Skyller Hopper and junior Alex Pasquarelli are set to anchor the lineup card. Nordt also noted senior Emma Duff is especially improved in the outfield.
Saddling the load in the circle will be freshman Addison Nordt and sophomore Addy Boaz.
“They should give us some good solid pitching,” Nordt said.
Other key returners include junior Chellby Cosby and sophomores Joslyn Brown, Jacksen Powell and Haley Adams.
Freshman Kaeleigh Daniels brings a bevy of travel-ball experience to the lineup as well.
Erie’s biggest league rivals, without much surprise, are set to be Humboldt and Bluestem. St. Mary’s-Colgan is another tough foe the Red Devils are likely to face in the regional tournament.
“I believe it's our time to turn Erie softball around,” Nordt said. “We have a very young team but the girls came in with more travel ball experience than we have had here for awhile. I'm looking forward to a fun year.”
Erie’s first matchup is set for March 27, a doubleheader at home with the Bluestem Lions.
2023 Erie Softball Schedule
