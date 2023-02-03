View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
Senior night was oh-so-sweet for the Chanute girls wrestling team on Thursday, as the Blue Comets posted a 39-33 dual victory over the third-ranked Columbus Titans.
Ella Guernsey opened the night at 100 pounds, but was no match for the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s sixth-ranked Grace Noel. Guernsey fought strongly initially, but Noel took advantage of a split-second pause in a scramble to take top control and record a fall in 40 seconds.
“I knew the level that she wrestles at, and I thought that Ella could compete with her,” Chanute head coach Nick Nothern said. “That girl chain wrestled, we took a little split second break, and it cost us.”
Columbus surrendered opens at 105 and 110 pounds, before both teams forfeited the 115-pound bout.
The 120-pound bout featured the season’s third matchup between KWCA’s No. 5 Kadynce Axelson and No. 2 Addison Saporito of Columbus. Axelson managed three escapes, but came up short in an 8-3 decision.
“(Kadynce) competed against her really well, and I think it gave us some confidence for the next time we wrestle her,” Nothern said. “In the past, Kadynce hasn't really been offensive at all during those matches.”
Fourth-ranked Reese Clements opened the match at 125 pounds with a pair of defensive takedowns, before recording a second period fall over Emily Britt.
At 130-pounds, Grace Thompson took early control with a show-stopping ankle pick. Thompson nearly rolled that momentum into a fall by way of a snake, but eventually took a 10-3 decision over Madelyn Garcia.
“She put herself in some bad positions, but she wrestled through them and didn't stop,” Nothern said. “Her effort was outstanding. You never get anything less than 110 percent out of Grace.”
The Blue Comets would then go into a short slump, as Willow Vaughn (135 pounds), Marlee Miller (140 pounds) and Jeanette Guernsey (145 pounds) suffered first-period falls in the next three bouts.
“Willow is continuing to get better and better each week,” Nothern said. “(Marlee) just doesn't quite recognize she's in trouble sometimes, which the more experience she gets, the more she's going to recognize those positions.
“(And then Jeanette) just kind of went out flat,” Nothern continued. “We really weren't offensive, and that girl came out hard.”
Unsurprisingly, Brinly Bancroft dominated the 155-pound bout. With second-ranked Jailyn Rodriguez reportedly sidelined with illness, Bancroft pinned the backup — Taryn Billings — in 64 seconds.
At the last moment, Columbus bumped Kassidy Fox up a weight class, leaving Chanute’s Kiley Dillow with an open bout. An ever-persistent competitor, Dillow was less-than-pleased about being shorted a match.
“She wanted to wrestle and she's just been getting so much better week-to-week,” Nothern said. “If she stays solid and stays in good position, she's really hard to beat.”
Fox would then record a buzzer-beating second-period fall over Madison Dutro at 190 pounds to round out the matches for the evening.
Sequoia Keever took an open at 235 pounds, handing Chanute the 39-33 margin.
“I'm going to miss the seniors,” Nothern said. I love them, they're a great group, and I'm really going to miss them next year. I’m glad we at least got to recognize them all tonight.”
Up Next
Thursday’s senior night dual put the finishing touches on a solid regular season for the Chanute squad. The Blue Comets return to the mat Tuesday, traveling to Independence for the Southeast Kansas League Championships.
Chanute 39, Columbus 33
100: G. Noel fall Ella Guernsey 0:40 (0-6)
105: Jarynn Hockett OPEN (6-6)
110: Yose Garnica OPEN (12-6)
115: Double Forfeit
120: A. Saporito dec. Kadynce Axelson 8-3 (12-9)
125: Reese Clements fall E. Britt 3:00 (18-9)
130: Grace Thompson dec. M. Garcia 10-3 (21-9)
135: A. Saporito fall Willow Vaughn 1:30 (21-15)
140: B. Lima fall Marlee Miller 1:30 (21-21)
145: K. Simmons fall Jeanette Guernsey 1:59 (21-27)
155: Brinly Bancroft fall T. Billings 1:04 (27-27)
170: Kiley Dillow OPEN (33-27)
190: K. Fox fall Madison Dutro 3:59 (33-33)
235: Sequoia Keever OPEN (39-33)
