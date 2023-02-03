Chanute Girls Wrestling vs Girard 2.2.23 - Brinly Bancroft

Chanute senior Brinly Bancroft (155 pounds) runs a chicken wing en route to a fall during Thursday's dual with Girard.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Senior night was oh-so-sweet for the Chanute girls wrestling team on Thursday, as the Blue Comets posted a 39-33 dual victory over the third-ranked Columbus Titans.

Chanute Girls Wrestling vs Girard 2.2.23 - Jeanette Guernsey

Chanute's Jeanette Guernsey (145 pounds) runs defense on her opponent during Thursday's dual with Girard.

