Chanute WBB vs Pittsburg 2.14.23 - Tyra Bogle

Chanute senior Tyra Bogle (24) floats a shot toward the goal during a senior night matchup with Pittsburg on Tuesday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets edged out the visiting Pittsburg Purple Dragons in a low-scoring senior night matchup on Tuesday, 29-22.

